The 10 Coolest Superhero Vehicles (That Aren't The Batmobile)

Some superheroes are fortunate enough to have the power of flying, allowing them to get anywhere on the globe (or even to space) in a relatively short amount of time. Others can run fast or even teleport to make travel a breeze. Then again, there are the heroes who don't have any of that. Even if they only have a single city to patrol, hoofing it on foot can be a tall order. That's when it comes in handy to have a sweet ride ready and waiting so they can go off to fight crime and look good doing it.

Naturally, the most famous superhero ride is Batman's Batmobile. Some of the best Batmobiles of all time are straight out of the movies, from Adam West's classic ride to the Tumbler in "The Dark Knight" trilogy. It's one of the most iconic film and TV cars ever made, superhero-related or not. As such, it's high time to pay tribute to some of the other awesome superhero vehicles, many of which have been relegated to the pages of comic books but could be due for a live-action adaptation any day now.

This list ultimately boils down to which superhero rides are simply the coolest — the ones fans would love to get behind the wheel of. Some are souped-up cars, while others take to the skies. They come with features that can take a B-grade hero into the A list. These are the vehicles that would make even Superman jealous.