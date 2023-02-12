The 5 Best Batmobiles Of All Time, Ranked

Batmobiles have been the stuff of legends for as long as the "Batman" character has graced our pages and screens. Batmobiles have appeared alongside the masked vigilante for nearly as long as "Batman" has been fighting crime in Gotham. He made his debut in the pages of "Detective Comics No. 27," published in May 1939 (via History Today).

Shortly after, in issue No. 48 (Feb. 1941), "Batman" is seen driving a nondescript red car (modeled after the 1936 Cord) with a bat emblem on the hood, according to Batman Fandom. In the spring issue of "Batman" ("Batman No. 5") that same year, the car had morphed into what is now the iconic Batmobile.

Since finding artistic direction in the comics, the Batmobile has been reimagined dozens of times. CBR notes that some highlights of the creation in print were the Neil Adams version of the 1970s, the 1990s take from Dustin Nguyen (that took inspiration from the iconic '89 movie starring Michael Keaton), and Frank Miller's 1986 "Dark Knight Returns" tank-like iteration. There are also a whole host of 1950s varieties that scream of classic "Batman" and Batmobile aesthetic.

But many fans will know "Batman" and his legendary ride from the movies that have taken to the silver screen in recent years. In truth, filmmakers who have adapted the caped crusader have been pushing the limits on what "Batman" and his ride can do for as long as these films have been coming out.