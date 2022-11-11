Kevin Conroy's Tour Of The Petersen Auto Museum Yielded This Epic Photo

With its big jet turbine in the middle and sleek aerodynamic lines, the Batmobile featured in 1989's "Batman" is arguably one of the best Batmobiles to see the big screen. A few years ago, Kevin Conroy was taking a tour of the museum and stopped to take a picture with the Batmobile. On Twitter, the world first saw the photo in 2020 after he tweeted it to a fan in need, who was asking for Batman media.

The featured Batmobile, according to the Petersen Automotive Museum, borrows a platform from the 1967 Chevy Impala. The vehicle utilized a 327 cubic-inch Chevy V8 as the powerplant, not unlike the motor found in sportscars like the Corvette and Chevelle from the 1960s. Conroy himself notes that the Batmobile's styling was inspired by a Bugatti design — namely the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic from the 1930s, perfect for Batman's film-noir roots.

I just found this Ashton. A few years I was touring the Peterson Auto Museum in LA and I found the Batmobile from Tim Burton movie and they have the original Bugatti that inspired it! pic.twitter.com/vFtpwToce4 — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) June 14, 2020

Conroy's photo depicts two icons from the movie and TV world, and after his untimely death, serves as a memento for fans to reminisce about their favorite Batman moments in the actor's absence. For many, Conroy voiced their absolute favorite version of Batman, and he will be dearly missed and mourned by not only his family and fellow Batman actors, but thousands of Batman fans as well. Although it won't replace the huge whole left by Kevin Conroy himself, photos like the one of him admiring the Batmobile will allow fans to remember him fondly for years to come.