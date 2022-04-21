The Peterson Museum Is Selling A Truly Bizarre Smart Car You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Car enthusiast and YouTuber Doug DeMuro is calling attention to an odd duck of a smart car: the 2004 Smart Crossblade. It's a vehicle that's been a part of the collection in LA's Petersen Automotive Museum for years, according to DeMuro, and even predates the release of the Smart Car and its later models in the US. DeMuro states that there were approximately 2000 Crossblades produced, but doubts that the numbers were actually that high due to the car's... peculiar design.

The Smart Crossblade isn't simply a curiosity being highlighted in a YouTube video, however — this specific model belonging to the Petersen Museum is actually being auctioned off on DeMuro's enthusiast website, Cars & Bids. And as of today (April 21, 2022) there are still seven days remaining, with the highest bid currently at $7,000 US.

Don't expect to take your Smart Crossblade out for a spin around town if you win, however, as its unconventional design means that it's not street-legal in the United States — which is likely why it was never sold there.