15 Motorcycles Under $10,000 From The Best-Known Brands
Like any other hobby, riding motorcycles can easily become expensive. What's the best way to save money while indulging in your need for speed? Start (or start over) with an inexpensive motorcycle. If repair woes or a brand-new M1 license have you frothing at the bit for a new motorcycle, don't worry, you've got budget-friendly options.
The biggest brands on the market — including Yamaha, Honda, Triumph, Suzuki, BMW, and Kawasaki — have plenty of bikes to choose from for well under $10,000. In fact, there are so many that we easily nixed the bikes with an MSRP of over $9,000. Even after taxes, fees, and miscellaneous delivery expenses, all the full-size motorcycles on this list should come in well under $10,000.
For this list, we're skipping moto sport motorcycles in favor of full-size street-specific and some dual sport bikes. Scooters and minibikes are not welcome on this list either, because when we say motorcycle, we mean a true motorcycle. However, many brands do offer street-ready scooters and minibikes that can have you tooling around the city for well under $10,000 — you just won't find them on this list. Unfortunately for some brand loyalists, you also won't find any 2024 or later motorcycles from Harley-Davidson, Indian, Ducati, or Buell that are under $10,000.
This isn't a ranking, it's just a selection of notable 2024 and later motorcycles under $10,000 from the best-known motorcycle brands — so buy at your own risk. The good news?
Yamaha V Star 250 — $4,699
Yamaha has many affordable motorcycles, but leading the pack is the Yamaha V Star 250 at a starting price of $4,699. Yes, it's small, but Yamaha promises it's also nimble and lightweight. In fact, the Yamaha V Star is the lowest and lightest motorcycle on our list, with a 27-inch seat height and a weight of 324 pounds. It's a perfect bike for newbies or riders with a shorter inseam, and for smaller riders, you might not feel the need to upgrade any time soon.
Yamaha talks up the V Star for experienced motorcyclists, too, and it has some attractive selling points. With an estimated 78 mpg, it makes for a great commuter, although with only 21 horsepower, you probably won't be overtaking traffic. A lack of color options (Raven is the only choice for 2024) might be a bit disappointing, but the styling does deliver; dual exhausts and lots of chrome help.
Honda Rebel Series — $4,849
Many Honda bikes are popular with newer riders, and that might be due in part to the affordable pricing for many of its motorcycles. The Honda Rebel series, for example, has particularly reasonable prices. A Honda Rebel 300 starts at an MSRP of $4,849, while the slightly beefier Honda Rebel 500 costs $6,499. Even the more powerful Rebel 1100 slides right in at $9,549, though fees would likely put you over $10,000.
That's not to say you necessarily need the brawn of a bigger bike. Both the Rebel 300 and 500 are good-looking bikes with smooth styling — though you won't find any chrome here. The blacked-out engine, frame, and bodywork make a statement (and the 300 more so thanks to its Nitric Orange color option), although you will have to shell out a bit extra for the ABS version of either the Rebel 300 or Rebel 500.
BMW G 310 Series — $4,995
There are a few differences between the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, but something they have in common is that they're among BMW's most affordable motorcycles, with the BMW G 310 R starting at $4,995 and the BMW G 310 GS with an MSRP of $5,695. BMW Motorrad is known for high-quality construction and a smooth ride, so although these bikes are on the smaller side, they don't look or run cheap by any means.
Customization and color options will drive up the cost, but the base model G 310 R "carries the DNA" of BMW's S 1000 R, according to the manufacturer. Highlights include a 313cc engine, the addition of the ride-by-wire system, and a slipper clutch. The G 310 GS has the same basic features, but with BMW's dual sport styling. While riders might feel that some bikes are built to a lower price point, BMW's contributions to the under-$10K list don't seem that way — though you'll have to ride one to know for sure.
Triumph Speed 400 — $4,995
If a classic Triumph is on your budget-friendly wish list, the Triumph Speed 400 might have you whipping out the credit card. With a starting price of $4,995, the Speed 400 has a classic roadster design with a comfortable ride. In fact, Triumph claims it has "distilled" its iconic style into this smaller bike without cutting corners. Triumph also promises "low running costs" while maintaining that it hasn't skimped on any of the details, including the styling and paint.
A bike with a fetchingly low seat height, the Speed 400 is a perfect beginner option, with enough bite to keep you rolling once you hit novice level or beyond. It may not be the best bike for interstate commuters, though. The combination of bare-bones styling and a small engine isn't ideal for hitting or maintaining high speeds comfortably, and the available accessory options from Triumph don't include a fairing.
Yamaha MT Series — $4,999
Yamaha's MT series is largely affordable, with only the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 exceeding our $10,000 limit. On the lower end, the Yamaha MT-03 has a sticker price of $4,999, while the Yamaha MT-07 starts at $8,199. The differences between the MT-03 and MT-07 — apart from engine size — are mostly stylistic. The MT-03 has a 321cc engine while the MT-07 offers far more power at 689cc, so your selection will come down to a combination of price and rider prowess or peferences.
Yamaha calls the MT-07's styling "aggressive," and the color options will have you standing apart from the masses whether you're in the city or on the highway. 2024 MT-07s come in Matte Raven Black or blue options that include colored wheels; Midnight Cyan and Team Yamaha Blue. The MT-03 only comes in black or cyan, but if you're looking for a distinctive style in a small package, this might be it.
Yamaha TW200 — $4,999
New for 2025 is the Yamaha TW200, starting at $4,999. It's one of few dual sport bikes at this price point, so while it might not compete with a roadster, there are enough features to keep you comfortable on shorter city and interstate rides. It's street legal, and the 2025 edition is only the newest of over 40 years of TW200s. Yamaha obviously knows its stuff when it comes to off-road motorcycles, but take note that most dirt bikes cost far more than the TW200.
If you want to dabble in off-roading without fully committing, this could be an affordable way to do so. Of course, the TW200 is for a specific subset of riders that aren't hitting freeway speeds regularly either (or at least don't expect superb handling or comfort while doing so). If you prefer the backroads, a TW200 could be a good fit — and the price point is just a bonus.
Suzuki GSX Series — $5,099
Suzuki may be a bit farther down on the affordability list, but the GSX series starts off at just over $5,000. You can get a Suzuki GSX250R ABS for around $5,099 or a Suzuki GSX-8S for about $8,999. They're two very distinct-looking bikes, and despite sharing the same prefix, one is a sportbike (GSX250R) and the other is a street motorcycle (GSX-8S). The GSX250R is 248cc while the GSX-8S is 776cc, which is an important distinction that also explains the difference in price points.
If something sporty is on your budget wish list, the GSX250R promises a fun and reliable riding experience for newer motorcycle riders. Suzuki also points out its "class-leading fuel economy" of around 73.6 mpg, which will delight commuters who want gas savings without sacrificing style. Of course, for a few thousand dollars more, you can get the GSX-8S's "stunning" looks (the Pearl Cosmic Blue makes a statement for sure) and a fair bit of power thanks to the 776cc engine.
Honda CB/CBR Series — $5,149
Ever-reliable Honda doesn't only offer entry-level cruisers. The brand also lets sport bike enthusiasts get their fill with the CB and CBR series motorcycles. Honda calls its CB line "standard," but there's some sport styling in there. Both the Honda CB300R (starting at $5,149) and the Honda CB500F (starting at $6,899) are sporty, but the latter is also "naked."
Honda touts the CB500F as a great beginner bike that can grow with you, while the "sport-naked" CB300R is more of a weekender than a commuter. On the sportier side is the CBR series, with two bikes well under $10K.
Honda has discontinued its CBR300R, a 2023 model under $5,000, but the 2024 Honda CBR500R starts at $7,399. Even the CBR650R is a smidge under $10,000, but you don't need to break your budget to get a fun sport bike. The CBR500R has plenty of torque for the size, and unless you're crashing the race track, you may not need more power.
Kawasaki Ninja Series — $5,299
Kawsaki makes some of the least expensive sport bikes on the market, and that includes all-electric models. However, options under $10,000 are somewhat limited — you're basically down to the Kawasaki Ninja line. That's not necessarily bad news; the Kawasaki Ninja 400 starts at $5,299 for the non-ABS model, the Ninja 500 starts at $5,299, and the Ninja 650 non-ABS is $8,299. Each Ninja also comes in multiple editions; the Ninja 400 KRT Edition costs $5,499 and includes racing team inspired colors/graphics and is also available with ABS.
Another perk with Kawasaki's Ninja line is that currently, it has the cheapest electric motorcycle of all the big-name brands; the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 starts at $7,899 and comes with ABS. The styling is more or less classic Ninja, but it's also not hiding the fact that it's an EV. One drawback is that the Ninja e-1 has a maximum speed of 65 mph, but if speed is a priority over fuel savings, a Ninja 650 is a suitable swap.
Yamaha YZF-R3 — $5,499
If you're looking for a ton of excitement in a small package, Yamaha's YZF-R3 promises to fit the bill. At a starting price of $5,499, the 321cc bike is on the smaller side, but the light weight (375 pounds wet) is a plus for anyone who fancies themselves a racer. The styling does scream "racer" but the specs suggest it's a sweet ride for less experienced riders or those who don't need a ton of power.
Despite its relatively low horsepower (42 hp) compared to, for example, the larger YZF-R7 at 73.4 hp, the YZF-R3 can hit speeds of around 112 mph with ease, and up to 120 mph with the most favorable conditions — plenty to compete against many similarly priced bikes. Plus, although it's in the same class as Honda's CB300R, the YZF-R3 has a bigger engine and higher top speed, making it an easy choice if you're considering one or the other.
Yamaha XT 250 — $5,499
Another dual sport motorcycle from Yamaha, the 2025 Yamaha XT 250 offers utility at a starting price of $5,499. While the 2025 model hasn't been thoroughly road tested by owner-riders yet, owners of older models suggest that the XT 250 is comfortable at highway speeds of up to around 65 mph. Beyond that, however, many riders report a bit of wobbling that can impact your riding experience. Thus, the bike is better suited to lower speeds or at least shorter commutes at high speeds.
If your goal is to tool around the city or take short drives on the freeway, the XT 250 could be a good fit. It's mostly built for off-road adventures but the bike is versatile enough to handle some city slicking, too. Plus, even compared to Yamaha's off-road-specific motorcycles, you can't beat the price for the engine size. You'll get significantly more bang for your buck if you like to off-road versus buying a street-only bike, too.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X — $5,595
Triumph's 2024 Scrambler comes in multiple versions, topping out with the 1200 XE. The Scrambler 400 X is a modest bike with a price tag to match; the MSRP is $5,595. For a smaller bike with a top speed of 100 mph, that doesn't seem like a bad deal. Plus, the Scrambler 400 X has the same styling of the traditional Scrambler. With 39.5 horsepower, it's competitive for its size and price point, too.
Triumph also suggests that, despite the low price point, the Scrambler 400 X is "premium," listing out its powder-coated engine, premium paint, and logo detailing as markers. Though the 400 X isn't styled much like an off road motorcycle, Triumph calls it an "all-road" model, which will no doubt appeal to a range of riders. That 100 mph speed may not apply to the motocross course, but if you don't mind getting a bit dirty, apparently the Scrambler doesn't, either.
Honda NX500 — $7,399
Honda's NX500 is an upgraded and lighter weight (by 7 pounds) version of its CB500X, and the price is just right. The 2024 Honda NX500 starts at $7,399 and features lighter wheels, new suspension, and an LED headlight. The styling has also changed, with a fairing coming standard. Color and trim options are nonexistent, but consumers can't really complain; previously, the NX500 wasn't available in the U.S., and the CB500X isn't either.
Since its release, the NX500 has earned positive reviews from riders and critics, and is a strong all-around contender for city, highway, and backroad riding. The 471cc motorcycle is one of the bigger bikes you can get for under $10,000, although accessories like heated grips, hand guards, and cases will cost you extra. The included fairing is a perk, however, that means you will be ready to hit the interstate the moment you ride off the lot.
Honda Shadow Series — $7,949
The Honda Shadow is known as one of the best Honda motorcycles you can buy, so the fact that some models come in under $10,000 is surprising but welcome. A Honda Shadow Phantom goes for $8,399 (non ABS), while the more affordable Honda Shadow Aero starts at $7,949 for the non-ABS version. Both have classic cruiser styling, but the Phantom has two color options (Deep Pearl Gray and Orange Metallic) while the Aero has one (Black/brown).
Both Shadow bikes feature 745cc V-twin engines, and the main difference seems to be that the Aero has more front and rear suspension travel and a slightly higher seat height (.4 inches). The Aero also weighs about 17 pounds more but has a slightly lower fuel capacity (3.9 versus 3.7 gallons). Given the minor differences between the bikes, the Aero being more affordable might make it the better choice, depending on what you're looking for.
Triumph Trident 660 — $8,595
Triumph's Trident 660 is one of the best and cheapest bikes from major brands, but it does top our list at $8,595. However, it's also one of the biggest bikes on our list at 660 ccs and 81 horsepower, proving that you don't have to shell out mega bucks to get high performance. What's more, Triumph promises that it's fun to ride, which riders seem to agree with.
While the Trident 660 won't be very exciting for someone who already rides a similarly equipped bike, for new riders, in particular, it offers enough get-up-and-go to make riding fun, without getting out of hand. Riders also suggest it's easy to work on, although some agree that the 660 is built to a price point — yet that could be a perk for those of us on a budget. Given Triumph's reputation — and those of other top brands — it's unlikely you'll be disappointed by even the budget models from these big names.