15 Motorcycles Under $10,000 From The Best-Known Brands

Like any other hobby, riding motorcycles can easily become expensive. What's the best way to save money while indulging in your need for speed? Start (or start over) with an inexpensive motorcycle. If repair woes or a brand-new M1 license have you frothing at the bit for a new motorcycle, don't worry, you've got budget-friendly options.

The biggest brands on the market — including Yamaha, Honda, Triumph, Suzuki, BMW, and Kawasaki — have plenty of bikes to choose from for well under $10,000. In fact, there are so many that we easily nixed the bikes with an MSRP of over $9,000. Even after taxes, fees, and miscellaneous delivery expenses, all the full-size motorcycles on this list should come in well under $10,000.

For this list, we're skipping moto sport motorcycles in favor of full-size street-specific and some dual sport bikes. Scooters and minibikes are not welcome on this list either, because when we say motorcycle, we mean a true motorcycle. However, many brands do offer street-ready scooters and minibikes that can have you tooling around the city for well under $10,000 — you just won't find them on this list. Unfortunately for some brand loyalists, you also won't find any 2024 or later motorcycles from Harley-Davidson, Indian, Ducati, or Buell that are under $10,000.

This isn't a ranking, it's just a selection of notable 2024 and later motorcycles under $10,000 from the best-known motorcycle brands — so buy at your own risk. The good news?