2024 Yamaha MT-09: Everything You Need To Know
The new Yamaha MT-09 is referred to as a naked bike versus a sport bike due to certain design characteristics, such as the absence of motorcycle fairings. Instead of hiding the engine behind fairings (which provides racing benefits), naked bikes expose more of the engine for all to see. And what a sight to behold — the MT-09 comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 890cc crossplane three-cylinder engine with an aggressive 11.5:1 compression ratio. This model features a dark color scheme, a hawkish headlight design, and some impressive enhancements for 2024. The MT-09 retails for $10,599, and the MT-09 SP is a bit more at $12,299.
The pronounced scream of the MT-09 has now been upgraded with an acoustic amplifier so the rider can feel more connected to the bike. The motorcycle benefits from improved technology features like smartphone integration and a new Smart Key System. With options for navigation, music, and keyless ignition, Yamaha is upping their game against rivals like Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Honda.
More engine roar with acoustic amplifier grilles
One of the most recognized and celebrated elements of a motorcycle is its sound. Each genre of bike comes with its own unique blend of mechanical audio soundtrack that stirs something inside of avid riders. While the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 features one of the most robust three-cylinder motorcycle engines available, the manufacturer decided to accentuate its notes with grilles that acoustically amplify the intake sound.
The now-enhanced sound is focused directly at the rider from the top of the motorcycle just behind the handlebars. The feature looks like speaker covers at first glance that surround the fuel cap, pointing sound directly upward. This additional noise does come with drawbacks, as exposure to significant decibels might have you reaching for motorcycle earplugs to keep you safe on the road. This addition to the MT-09 is meant to provide a more extreme sensory experience for the rider without making the overall sound output of the bike louder for everyone else. It includes a unique air intake system with multiple ducts, with a design that adds more volume to each RPM. Also, specialized dampening methods are employed to filter out all but the best engine sounds.
Smartphone connectivity and the Smart Key System
Smartphone integration is available everywhere else, so why not with the Yamaha MT-09? The updated TFT display comes ready with the manufacturer's Y-Connect application, which provides several benefits. You can now see notifications, take phone calls, and stream your favorite tunes while cruising the streets in the MT-09, although a Yamaha motorcycle accessory like the Elite 801 Headset will be required to answer calls and listen to music. Also convenient is that you can invest in a navigation system made by Garmin that offers a StreetCross application for turn-by-turn directions.
The MT-09 SP is the first bike of its kind to receive Yamaha's Smart Key System. Similar to an automobile key fob, the Smart Key allows you to perform certain actions when you're within close proximity to the bike. For example, with the Smart Key in your pocket, once you get close enough to the MT-09 SP to turn on the motorcycle, you just turn a switch to turn on the bike. You can also control whether the gas cap is locked or unlocked remotely with the new system.