2024 Yamaha MT-09: Everything You Need To Know

The new Yamaha MT-09 is referred to as a naked bike versus a sport bike due to certain design characteristics, such as the absence of motorcycle fairings. Instead of hiding the engine behind fairings (which provides racing benefits), naked bikes expose more of the engine for all to see. And what a sight to behold — the MT-09 comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 890cc crossplane three-cylinder engine with an aggressive 11.5:1 compression ratio. This model features a dark color scheme, a hawkish headlight design, and some impressive enhancements for 2024. The MT-09 retails for $10,599, and the MT-09 SP is a bit more at $12,299.

The pronounced scream of the MT-09 has now been upgraded with an acoustic amplifier so the rider can feel more connected to the bike. The motorcycle benefits from improved technology features like smartphone integration and a new Smart Key System. With options for navigation, music, and keyless ignition, Yamaha is upping their game against rivals like Suzuki, Kawasaki, and Honda.