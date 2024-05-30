3 Ways Motorcycle Earplugs Keep You Safe On The Road
While the sound of a powerful motorcycle engine can make any biker's heart flutter, the same isn't necessarily true for everyone else. In some cases, motorcycles that are too loud can cause unexpected problems for the person riding it (or even unsuspecting people nearby).
Aside from the roar of your motorcycle, you'll be exposed to plenty of different types of noise during your rides. Sometimes, it's the honks and engines of neighboring vehicles, sirens from passing fire trucks, building alarms that have gone off, or even construction sounds from road work. In other cases, it can also be the sounds of life coming from the streets, like pedestrians crossing, street performers, or music from retail stores. Some people may argue that these are all important elements to the feeling of adventure on your bike and in many ways, they are.
However, exposure to these sounds does not come without consequences, especially when it comes to their impact on your ear health. Although you don't necessarily want to be operating in a soundproof environment because you do want to be aware of your surroundings, a pair of solid earplugs can be your best friend on the road. Earplugs can help reduce the amount of noise that makes it to your ears, along with their potential negative side effects. So, if you're ready to learn about all the ways earplugs can help protect your ears (and maybe even your life), keep reading.
Earplugs can significantly reduce street noise
Among the long list of things you can do to wreck your hearing, loud noises are one of them. While "loud" is a relative term and each person will have their own threshold for it, it's possible people overestimate how much noise their human ears can handle. In fact, even tolerable noises can still hurt you if you're exposed to them frequently or for long enough periods.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shares that motorcycle sounds typically clock in at 95 dB, which alone can cause ear damage in less than an hour. Anyone who has ever gotten stuck near a busy highway will probably tell you that they've heard sounds much louder than that (and for a much longer time).
Unfortunately, poor hearing can impact everything from your daily interactions with friends and family to being able to have a stable livelihood. When you think about this, the idea of leaving your ears unprotected can feel a little alarming. Thankfully, well-fitting earplugs can reduce the impact of noise by a significant amount with some earplugs even capable of helping drop the noise by as much as 33 dB. This can help you stay cruising on your motorcycle for extended periods with minimal short or long-term impact to your ears.
Earplugs help you stay focused on the road
Riding your motorcycle in open roads can be one of the most cathartic experiences of your life. However, the same isn't necessarily true for riding in crowded places, like cities or highways with rush hour traffic. In these settings, intense focus is necessary to avoid life-threatening accidents. While being able to hear approaching cars or trucks honk at you is important, too many sounds can also hurt your ability to focus.
While each person processes sound differently, there is good reason to believe that certain noises can impact our brain's ability to focus on the right things, like keeping our eyes on the road. In a 2020 study published in eLife, researchers found that people were more likely to lose their focus in the midst of a noticeable loud sound, such as a loud voice that stands apart from the humdrum of sound in an ordinary cafe.
By getting earplugs with the right noise reduction capabilities, you can block out a reasonable amount of noise but still retain the ability to hear those that help build your situational awareness and prevent accidents.
Earplugs generally make the journey more comfortable
There's a reason why bad guys in movies used to get hostages to talk with the use of nails on chalkboards. In a 2008 study in the Journal of the Society for American Music, researcher Suzanne Cusick mentions that "loud music" was used in U.S. detention camps during terrorist interrogations. In tandem with sleep deprivation and other methods, the study states that loud sounds can also lead to hallucinations, which is pretty terrifying.
Although it's unlikely you'll experience the level of loud sounds used in these interrogations that caused hallucinations, that's not to say they won't be disturbing on the road. And, if you are struggling with sleep issues or other health problems, the loud sounds you encounter on your motorcycle might simply make a drive too uncomfortable to handle. Having earplugs on hand can drown out some of that noise and make the ride far more comfortable.
In general, having the right motorcycle accessories can make you ride safer, especially if you're planning to go long distances across various terrain. By dressing for the weather, wearing a sturdy helmet, and investing in a good pair of riding goggles in addition to finding the right earplugs, you will be better equipped for the unexpected.
Choosing the right earplugs for you
Aside from cost, some other considerations for earplugs should include their fit, durability, and the amount of noise filtered. Unlike earplugs meant to be worn by home mechanics, motorcycle earplugs need to be able to withstand the elements and the vibrations that come with being on a bike on the road.
Thankfully, our team at SlashGear rounded up recommendations for the best earplugs motorcycle riders can use to protect their hearing. Depending on your budget, how much you care about reviews, or additional features that you might want your earplugs to have, our picks all fall between roughly $6 and $100. Even on the higher end of that spectrum, it feels like a small amount to pay to keep your ears healthy, especially when you consider that hearing aids down the line could cost you up to $6,000.
That being said, you may need to test more than one pair of earplugs before you can determine the best one for you to wear during your motorcycle rides. You might also want to consider buying several earplugs with varying noise filtering capabilities for different types of rides and have some extras for any passengers that might hitch with you. Lastly, while it's always a good idea to wipe down your earplugs after every ride, you'll probably want to incorporate deep cleanings in your motorcycle maintenance calendar.