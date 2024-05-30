3 Ways Motorcycle Earplugs Keep You Safe On The Road

While the sound of a powerful motorcycle engine can make any biker's heart flutter, the same isn't necessarily true for everyone else. In some cases, motorcycles that are too loud can cause unexpected problems for the person riding it (or even unsuspecting people nearby).

Aside from the roar of your motorcycle, you'll be exposed to plenty of different types of noise during your rides. Sometimes, it's the honks and engines of neighboring vehicles, sirens from passing fire trucks, building alarms that have gone off, or even construction sounds from road work. In other cases, it can also be the sounds of life coming from the streets, like pedestrians crossing, street performers, or music from retail stores. Some people may argue that these are all important elements to the feeling of adventure on your bike and in many ways, they are.

However, exposure to these sounds does not come without consequences, especially when it comes to their impact on your ear health. Although you don't necessarily want to be operating in a soundproof environment because you do want to be aware of your surroundings, a pair of solid earplugs can be your best friend on the road. Earplugs can help reduce the amount of noise that makes it to your ears, along with their potential negative side effects. So, if you're ready to learn about all the ways earplugs can help protect your ears (and maybe even your life), keep reading.