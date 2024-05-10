5 Of The Best Motorcycle Earplugs To Protect Your Hearing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tearing down the highway on a motorcycle is an experience like nothing else. From the thrill of straddling a tiny vehicle at break-neck speeds to the roar of the wind in your face, motorcycles provide us with a never-ending supply of adrenaline and excitement. However, many of the same characteristics that make motorcycles so electrifying also cause them to be extremely dangerous. Not only are riders exposed to the elements, but they also lack many of the traditional safety features, like airbags, that standard cars provide. Because of that, riders must take extra precautions to keep themselves safe.

Since there's no way to avoid every perilous situation or control the actions of other drivers, there are some steps that riders can take to prevent accidents or minimize injuries in the event of a crash. One of the most effective things riders can do is use the proper safety equipment. But motorcycle safety equipment isn't limited to helmets, gloves, and leather jackets, and a crash isn't the only way to injure yourself riding a motorbike. You also need to protect your ears from the booming wind as you cruise down the highway.

One of the best ways to do that is to wear a quality set of earplugs. Traditional foam plugs have been the go-to product for riders for many years, but there are many options out there, and some are more comfortable and effective than others. We scoured the web and motorcycle forums, searching for the best earplugs for riders based on various criteria. That said, we'll cover our methodology later. From old-school foam plugs to modern devices with advanced pass-through technology, here are five of the best motorcycle earplugs to protect your hearing.