5 Of The Best Motorcycle Earplugs To Protect Your Hearing
Tearing down the highway on a motorcycle is an experience like nothing else. From the thrill of straddling a tiny vehicle at break-neck speeds to the roar of the wind in your face, motorcycles provide us with a never-ending supply of adrenaline and excitement. However, many of the same characteristics that make motorcycles so electrifying also cause them to be extremely dangerous. Not only are riders exposed to the elements, but they also lack many of the traditional safety features, like airbags, that standard cars provide. Because of that, riders must take extra precautions to keep themselves safe.
Since there's no way to avoid every perilous situation or control the actions of other drivers, there are some steps that riders can take to prevent accidents or minimize injuries in the event of a crash. One of the most effective things riders can do is use the proper safety equipment. But motorcycle safety equipment isn't limited to helmets, gloves, and leather jackets, and a crash isn't the only way to injure yourself riding a motorbike. You also need to protect your ears from the booming wind as you cruise down the highway.
One of the best ways to do that is to wear a quality set of earplugs. Traditional foam plugs have been the go-to product for riders for many years, but there are many options out there, and some are more comfortable and effective than others. We scoured the web and motorcycle forums, searching for the best earplugs for riders based on various criteria. That said, we'll cover our methodology later. From old-school foam plugs to modern devices with advanced pass-through technology, here are five of the best motorcycle earplugs to protect your hearing.
Alpine MotoSafe Pro
Apline MotoSafe Pro earplugs are some of the top-rated motorcycle earplugs on the market today. They're built using the proprietary thermoplastic Alpine referred to as AlpineThermoShape™ (ATS), which, according to the company's website, provides superior fit and comfort compared to silicone. The earplugs are small and lightweight, allowing them to fit comfortably under a helmet, even for all-day use, while a small flexible tab enables riders to remove them from their ears easily. The earplugs feature a pass-through channel, allowing some noise, like voices and traffic sounds, to enter while suppressing harmful noises like loud wind and exhaust.
Alpine MotoSafe Pro earplugs come in sets of two, and the box includes a carrying case and a bottle of cleaner. In contrast to old-school foam plugs, Alpine MotoSafe Pro plugs are reusable and can be worn and washed up to 100 times. They cost $29.95 on the Alpine website, but you can also buy them from various other stores, including Amazon.
EarPeace Moto Pro
Among motorcycle enthusiasts, EarPeace Moto Pro earplugs are another one of the top-rated names in rider hearing protection. They're made from soft, pliable silicone, allowing riders to wear them comfortably under helmets. Like the Alpine plugs, the Moto Pros also feature a small tab to assist riders when removing them from their ears. Additionally, Moto Pro earplugs come with your choice of two filter inserts, providing either 20 dB or 24 dB of noise reduction. The earplugs are reusable and can be cleaned using basic soap and water. They come in two sizes, standard and large, and are lab-tested and certified to provide excellent hearing protection.
The plugs include a carrying case, three plugs (EarPeace gives you an extra earplug with each set in case you lose one), and a set of noise-reduction filters of your choice. They cost $39.95 on the EarPeace website. Finally, Moto Pro earplugs come highly rated by riders of all styles, and on the EarPeace website alone, the devices have 4.87 out of five stars based on 1,300 user reviews.
Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs
Another product with solid reviews from the motorcycle community is Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs. Similar to the Moto Pros we covered above, Eargasm High Fidelity plugs are made from flexible silicone and feature a removable filter designed to reduce unwanted noise like wind and exhaust. They have an expected noise cancelation rating of 21 dB and an official Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 16 dB. At the same time, the Eargasm plugs allow sounds like voices and music to pass through unadulterated, allowing riders to hear comms and traffic sounds with clarity while protecting their ears from harmful noises. The outer shell is clear, making the plugs discreet, while a small pull tab allows riders to easily remove them after a cruise.
Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs include one set of standard plugs, one set of smaller earplugs, one set of filters in the color of your choice, a standard-size carrying case, and a gift box. Depending on the filter color, the plugs cost between $43.95 and $52.95 on the Eargasm website. However, Eargasm plugs are also available at Amazon for slightly lower prices, depending on your location and current promotions. They're extremely well-rated and feature 4.9 out of five stars based on more than 1,000 reviews on the manufacturer's website alone.
Mack's Pillow Soft® Silicone Putty Earplugs
For riders who prefer a more traditional earplug, Mack's Pillow Soft® Silicone Putty Earplugs may be a solid choice. Unlike the previous plugs covered on this list, Mack's silicone putty earplugs are not pre-molded to fit your ears. Instead, users press the unshaped silicone into their ears for a tight, custom fit that seals out water and unpleasant noises. These plugs are great for people who also need earplugs for things like swimming or sleeping, as they not only keep out water but also block most noises and have an NRR of 22 dB. However, that also means that these earplugs don't have a pass-through function, which may make them less appealing to motorcycle riders who like to listen to music or comms while cruising.
Mack's Pillow Soft earplugs are non-toxic and hypoallergenic. A pack of six pairs costs $6.99 on the Mack's site, but you can also purchase them from stores like Walmart and Amazon. The plugs are highly rated by users and, according to the company, are the number-one doctor-recommended brand of earplugs for swimmers and those who need earplugs to sleep.
Howard Leight Foam Earplugs
So far, we've covered a few different types of earplugs, including modern pass-through plugs and more traditional silicone putty plugs. However, this list wouldn't be complete without the tried-and-true foam earplugs beloved by everyone from construction workers to landscapers and even those who struggle to get a good night's sleep.
One of the top names in foam plugs is Howard Leight Disposable Foam Earplugs. These are the standard high-visibility earplugs you'll see on job sites all around the country. Foam plugs are an excellent way to block out harmful sounds. The downside is that they don't allow a lot of non-harmful noise to enter your ears. That means you won't be able to hear comms, music, or traffic noises clearly wearing foam plugs, but you will get solid hearing protection with an NRR of 32 dB.
Even though they're disposable, you can use foam plugs more than once. However, you'll probably want to limit your uses to two or three times before throwing them out. That's okay, though, because you can grab a 50-pack of Howard Leight plugs for $16.95 from the Honeywell website or a 200-pack for $26.95 from Amazon. The plugs have excellent reviews and could be a solid choice for those who value complete protection over a pass-through feature.
Why did we choose these products?
When choosing products for this list, we considered a few criteria: price, user reviews, and functionality. First, we looked for items that won't break the bank. Each product covered here comes with a price tag below $100, and depending on your customization options, all of them can be bought for less than $50. We also searched for products with excellent customer reviews. Not only did we check the product reviews on the sellers' websites, but we also compared user testimony across various other storefronts and motorcycle forums, and we highlighted items that users described as practical and of solid value.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we considered product functionality. We wanted to showcase a comprehensive selection of products, ranging from traditional foam earplugs to modern plugs with a pass-through feature, and we searched for items that provide truly effective protection for motorcycle riders. Each product covered here provides excellent hearing protection for riders of all styles. Regardless of whether you cruise in the city or on the open highways, you'll likely find an earplug that matches your needs on this list. That said, remember to do your own research. Understand your needs and your body, and use that information to choose the product best for you.