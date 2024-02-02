Top 5 Yamaha Motorcycle Accessories Every Rider Needs
Blending style with practicality, the history behind Yamaha's motorcycle venture is as remarkable as it is interesting. What started as a burning desire to create musical instruments turned into the Japanese giant pushing its engineering marvels to the global market. Marking its journey through trial and error and a seemingly endless catalog of options, there is a Yamaha motorcycle out there for everyone.
Besides producing some of the fastest two-wheelers on the planet, Yamaha also caters to its customer base by offering first-party accessories that further enhance the usability, performance, and cruising experience of their motorcycles.
The accessories showcased today are based on a combination of personal experience of owning a Yamaha motorcycle and, through extensive research over the years, scanning for ideal additions to my riding experience. From add-ons that push the envelope in reaching higher numbers on the speedometer to well-thought-out storage extensions that make grocery runs a little less painful — here are five of the best accessories you should consider for your Yamaha motorcycle. There will be a more in-depth explanation of how and why these accessories were chosen at the end of the article.
Yamaha 50-liter Top Case
Known for agility and speed, motorcycles often do a terrible job accommodating anything more than the rider and a pillion. Fortunately, with a few bolts tightened, you can add storage to your ride. Yamaha's 50-liter top case is not only spacious but also durable for long road trips. It features a quick-release latch that's easy to operate and a handle for when you need to carry it around with you. You do need to install a mount for this top case, which Yamaha sells separately. The storage extension comes with a secure lock and two keys.
The 50-liter top case fits most of Yamaha's motorbikes, including the MT-07, MT-09, MT-10, TMAX, and TRACER 9. Available for $298.99, the storage add-on is quite expensive but offers a carefree experience even when carrying precious goods on your motorcycle. You can opt-in for an added backrest and another lock set if you have a bit of extra cash to spare.
Quick Shifter
Yamaha makes some of the fastest motorcycles in the industry but also offers ways to make them faster. A popular extension among motorsport enthusiasts is the quick-shifter. As the name suggests, it makes shifting between gears quicker. Traditionally, you need to engage your clutch lever and release your throttle before shifting gears to ensure smooth upshifts and downshifts. A quick-shifter eliminates the need to perform one — or, in some cases, both of these checks. The result? Probably shaving off a few milliseconds between gears.
The need for this technology makes sense when considering how detrimental the tiniest bits of engine downtime are during professional racing. Surprisingly, this caught on to the general public, who saw the advantages of adding a quick-shifter to their everyday motorcycles — to give their other hand a rest or perhaps just to live their dream of being a motocross legend. Yamaha manufactures first-party quick-shifters for a few of its flagship models. The YZF-R7 Quick Shifter works with the 2022 and 2023 models of the motorcycle and will run you $199.99 but offers an easy plug-and-play installation. This variation allows for seamless clutch-less upshifts, which means you still need to engage the clutch for downshifting.
Engine guard
Despite the various types of motorcycle engines, an engine guard is a must-have that adds a layer of protection in the unfortunate event of a crash, shielding your motorcycle's priciest bits. Most naked motorbikes are usually fitted with an engine guard before delivery, but some aesthetically driven individuals might not appreciate the added bulk in both shape and weight. Fortunately, Yamaha's first-party offering keeps in mind both protection and aesthetics — providing robust safety for your motorbike while maintaining its sleek appearance.
Designed to protect your motorcycle's engine from an unexpected tip-over, Yamaha's Engine Guards are made from anodized aluminum with injected nylon, which helps keep things lightweight. This $199.99 protective accessory could be the difference between a minor scuff and an expensive repair job. The Yamaha engine guards are sold in pairs and are offered for a wide range of bikes, including The MT-series, NIKEN, TRACER 9, and the XSR900. All the required mounting hardware is supplied with the package.
Comfort seats and back rests
Ride comfort is an indispensable consideration that provides a pleasant driving experience and avoids back problems. This is why those embarking on long road trips will truly benefit from investing in a comfortable seat for their motorcycle. Options may include foam, air cushions, memory foam with gel inserts, and more. Yamaha sells comfort seats for its motorbikes that come with a durable yet soft polyurethane foam. First-party offerings also sit well with the overall aesthetic of your ride and can be installed tool-less with a simple click.
The MT-09 Comfort Seat is compatible with all models from 2017 to 2023 and starts at $224.99. It replaces the stock seat and comes with an embossed MT-09 logo for added style. Yamaha also sells comfort seats for other models, including the MT-07, MT-10, Tracer 900, and FZ-10. Taking your time testing out different seat options will ensure comfortable rides and reduced strain during long stretches.
Yamaha's Elite 801 Headset
Among the many things to look for when buying a helmet are comfort, safety, and build quality, but with a simple extension, you can add some tunes to your journey. Yamaha's Elite 801 Headset allows riders to install a pair of Bluetooth earphones into their helmets — perfect for those who love jamming to tracks while cruising. Priced at $219.99, this headset sports 40-millimeter drivers offering thumping bass and clear vocals.
As a result of a collaboration between Yamaha and J&M Audio, these speakers are compatible with a wide range of helmets — full-face, half-coverage, or flip-up. Installation requires a few other add-ons, including a connection cord and a passenger extension cord, if desired, which are sold separately. The Elite 801 Headset is compatible with models of the Eluder and Star Venture 1900 motorbikes.
Before you jump the gun and order this accessory, check with your local law regulations to see if there are any restrictions regarding using in-helmet speakers while driving a motorcycle.
Why these Yamaha accessories were chosen
The add-ons featured in this article were chosen based on a few factors. I've had items like the engine guard and comfort seats retrofit to my Yamaha motorcycle, with the other accessories on this list being on my wishlist for a while. Being first-party accessories sold by Yamaha itself, these parts are readily available and are built keeping in mind the specific motorcycle model you may be looking to pair these extensions up with. Most of these products also ensure a seamless and easy installation process.
Since these are designed by and for Yamaha, you can expect little to no adjustment or compatibility issues. There is also the option to buy these parts from a local Yamaha vendor and get them fitted professionally by a mechanic. The reliability justifies the premium price tags for most of these appendages, good materials quality, and, in some cases, parts warranty you get.