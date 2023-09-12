The Cheapest Motorcycles From Every Major Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

Motorcycle sales declined sharply following the 2008 global financial crisis, but they are enjoying a post-pandemic resurgence, with over half a million units sold in the United States each year. As bikes become more popular in North America and Europe, the demand for entry-level motorcycles is flourishing, while the lucrative Asian market has always favored undersized, economical two-wheelers. As a result, major motorcycle brands are producing some affordable, smaller-capacity bikes that are genuinely fun and aspirational machines.

Affordable motorcycles are not only for novice riders looking for a suitable first ride. For example, you might be a seasoned professional who prefers a lighter, more economical vehicle or a fair-weather rider who cannot justify spending a fortune on a bike. Whatever your reason for buying a cheap motorcycle, there are a number of brand-new options available from the most popular brands. These often start at just a few thousand dollars and come with the better build quality and technological expertise associated with major marques, as well as the reassurance of knowing that your purchase hasn't been mistreated or damaged in the past.

For the sake of this list, we have narrowed our choices down to the most practical cheap models from each manufacturer, ignoring the likes of small-capacity dirt bikes and other niche models. The following are the most affordable road-going motorcycles from the most popular brands, ranked according to how best they live up to the brand reputation, their practicality, their build quality, and the all-important fun factor.