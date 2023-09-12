The Cheapest Motorcycles From Every Major Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
Motorcycle sales declined sharply following the 2008 global financial crisis, but they are enjoying a post-pandemic resurgence, with over half a million units sold in the United States each year. As bikes become more popular in North America and Europe, the demand for entry-level motorcycles is flourishing, while the lucrative Asian market has always favored undersized, economical two-wheelers. As a result, major motorcycle brands are producing some affordable, smaller-capacity bikes that are genuinely fun and aspirational machines.
Affordable motorcycles are not only for novice riders looking for a suitable first ride. For example, you might be a seasoned professional who prefers a lighter, more economical vehicle or a fair-weather rider who cannot justify spending a fortune on a bike. Whatever your reason for buying a cheap motorcycle, there are a number of brand-new options available from the most popular brands. These often start at just a few thousand dollars and come with the better build quality and technological expertise associated with major marques, as well as the reassurance of knowing that your purchase hasn't been mistreated or damaged in the past.
For the sake of this list, we have narrowed our choices down to the most practical cheap models from each manufacturer, ignoring the likes of small-capacity dirt bikes and other niche models. The following are the most affordable road-going motorcycles from the most popular brands, ranked according to how best they live up to the brand reputation, their practicality, their build quality, and the all-important fun factor.
10. Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield has seemingly single-handedly reinvigorated the affordable classically-styled motorcycle segment and introduced a whole new wave of people to motorcycling in doing so. The Hunter 350 slightly undercuts the price of Royal Enfield's frankly excellent Classic 350 to make this list as a traditional-looking bike with a few modern twists.
With a seat height of just over 31 inches, the Hunter 350 is easy to flat-foot and an accessible option for novice riders as it is comfortable to handle in heavy traffic or on uneven road surfaces. It comes in six colorways, with subtle graphics on its slightly sculpted fuel tank, and eschews the usual Enfield chrome accents in favor of blacked-out powder coating throughout.
Enfield has included some engaging contemporary features on the 350cc Hunter, including front and rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS and a large analog speedometer with a central digital panel for its fuel meter. Enfield's Tripper Navigation console is an optional extra. It is light at 399 pounds and produces an unimposing but adequate 20.2 brake horsepower for city riding and shorter trips.
It feels unfair to rank Royal Enfield this low as a brand that specializes in affordable bikes, but the build quality simply isn't on par with the other models' manufacturing methods. However, this is reflected in the price of the Hunter 350, and when all is considered, it is one of the best-value new motorcycles that money can buy.
9. Honda Rebel 300
While the Rebel 300 may be the runt of the litter, it is a Honda nonetheless, and with that comes the excellent build quality, reliability, and rideability that go hand in hand with this classic brand. As such, this city-slicking cruiser makes a great first bike for new riders or a commuter that offers a blend of style, performance, and affordability.
There's much to love about this small bike with a big bike's personality, starting with its looks. Its low saddle, along with its elevated fuel tank and handlebars, give the rider a poise that suits the cruiser aesthetic while keeping the center of gravity low enough to easily flat-foot it at traffic lights. Meanwhile, its footpegs are not too far forward, as they can be on other cruisers like the Kawasaki Vulcan, so the riding position is more sensible and novice-friendly.
The Honda Rebel 300 may have classic looks, but it's up-to-date on features, with dual Nissin disc brakes (ABS is optional), a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch, LED lights, and a host of optional extras to customize your ride. While its 286cc engine isn't going to set any lap records, it is perfectly suited to the task at hand and offers a convincing exhaust note, so an expensive aftermarket upgrade shouldn't be necessary.
These features, along with its $4,749 price tag, make the Rebel 300 an exemplary small bike that offers great value for money. However, it falls a little short as far as performance and excitement are concerned, so it sits near the bottom of our ranking.
8. Suzuki GSX250R ABS
The Suzuki GSX250R ABS is a small-capacity sport bike that provides an approachable riding experience as an entry into the sport bike segment. Like Honda, Suzuki is renowned for its reliability and has a long and distinguished history in motorsports. Let's not forget that this is the brand that produces the formidable Hayabusa, which remains one of the fastest street-legal motorcycles.
The GSX250R ABS certainly scores points in the looks department as a svelte, sculpted, fully-faired machine that should turn a few heads around town. Its fuel-injected twin-cylinder engine may be relatively small-capacity at 248cc, but it is finely tuned to offer an exhilarating ride, and if not for a few giveaways, such as the numbers on the faring and the single front disc brake, this could be mistaken for a much more powerful machine. Some premium features include dual-channel ABS, LED lights, and an LCD display with a programmable shift indicator, a tachometer, and a gear position indicator.
While the Suzuki GSX250R ABS offers a great all-around experience for the fledgling sport bike rider, it fills a rather niche segment and will most likely become outgrown in a relatively short time once the owner's confidence improves. As such, it ranks lower on this list, although it is undoubtedly good value at $4,999.
7. Yamaha MT-03
If you don't feel that the fully-fared sport bike is for you but are looking for something that is big on performance and thrills, the naked bike segment might be for you. Born out of the days when racers tired of replacing cracked and scuffed fairings, these stripped-down machines are rough and ready alternatives that are just as aesthetically striking and hair-raising as their clothed counterpart. The Yamaha MT-03 is a hyper-naked bike known for its versatility, while its 321cc engine capacity makes it a good option for both new and experienced riders looking for an agile and fun ride.
What is immediately striking with the MT-03 is its sculpted profile that really lends it a modern look. From its slotted twin headlamps and miniature cowling to its bulbous fuel tank and swept rear end, everything about this bike is contemporary and cool. You are treated to dual-channel ABS and a chunky rear tire powered by a twin-cylinder engine that delivers plenty of torque. It is equipped with a full LCD display, feeding back all the important info that you'd expect, and upside-down front forks to improve handling performance.
At $4,999, the MT-03 comes in at exactly the same price as the Suzuki GSX250R ABS. While it offers a similar riding experience, build quality, and features, it has a much larger engine capacity. As such, it makes sense that it ranks higher, as both novice and experienced riders are likely to get more out of this versatile machine.
6. Kawasaki Z400
Competition is rife in the motorcycle industry, and each brand invariably tries to outdo the next within certain segments. The Z400 is Kawasaki's answer to the MT-03 as the affordable, small-displacement, naked bike that sits at the bottom of its price range. This is a sporty and lightweight motorcycle that offers good performance for its class and makes a great option for riders looking for a balance between agility and cost.
Like its Yamaha counterpart, the Kawasaki Z400 has single front and rear disc brakes with ABS, a chiseled fuel tank and cowling, upswept exhaust, some premium electronics, and streetfighter looks with plenty of guts on display. One feature that distinguishes the naked bike from its sport bike alternative is the upright seating position, which is better suited to general riding and offers more control and a commanding view of the road. In this instance, it is ideal for novice riders and those who wish to ride longer distances.
Given their similarities, it is a toss-up as to which bike should rank higher between the Kawasaki and the Yamaha. While the Kawasaki costs $400 more and lacks the Yamaha's upside-down forks, it does have a substantially larger engine at 399cc. It also comes with an assist and slipper clutch for smoother changes. For these reasons, it just about edges out the Yamaha by comparison.
5. KTM 390 Duke
The Austrian brand KTM makes another naked model that is just as popular as the Kawasaki Z400 and Yamaha MT-03. The KTM 390 Duke, or the Corner Rocket as its makers like to call it, is an accomplished street bike that makes an ideal nimble commuter or a nippy number for small excursions out of the city. So, how does the orange option compare against Team Green and the Boys in Blue?
The 390 Duke is known for its sharp design and impressive performance in the small-displacement category. Design-wise, it really wears its heart on its sleeve and wouldn't suit those who like to remain inconspicuous on the road. With its jutting, angular fuel tank, insect-like cowling, swept sports exhaust, and bright orange frame sticking out like an exposed ribcage, this is no shrinking violet of a motorcycle.
Thankfully, the 390 Duke has features and specifications to match its looks, and this is one of the most well-appointed motorcycles within the budget range. These include rider aids such as dual Bosch ABS and a Supermoto Mode for high-performance riding, fully-adjustable brake and clutch levers, upside-down front forks, and a full-color TFT display, which can be accessed via its handlebar-mounted switchgear. Power delivery is smooth courtesy of a 44-horsepower 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that provides plenty of torque, and shifting is made smoother with a slipper clutch.
While the KTM 390 Duke is not head and shoulders above the other naked bikes on this list, it boasts excellent build quality and features. It makes it a convincing all-rounder that combines the best qualities of the two Japanese models, albeit for the higher price of $5,899.
4. BMW G310R
BMW Motorrad is a brand that is more widely associated with large-displacement sports, touring, and adventure bikes than small-capacity street bikes. However, it evidently couldn't ignore the lucrative Asian market for these nimbler vehicles, and it joined forces with the Indian TVS Motor Company to produce the BMW G310R.
While purists might snub this marriage of convenience, it makes a lot of sense that BMW should be looking to compete with the likes of the 390 Duke (which is also manufactured in Asia) if it's not to be left behind with the recent trend for small-displacement motorcycles. The G310R makes a compelling argument for this as a lightweight and affordable entry-level bike that has European roots and BMW expertise behind it.
Features are much the same as the KTM 390 Duke, which is clearly the G310R's closest competitor, although its engine capacity is decidedly lower at 313cc. Like its Austrian counterpart, it has a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, single front and rear disc brakes with ABS, and a sporty disposition, as evidenced by its ride-by-wire functionality and slipper clutch.
For less than $5,000, the BMW G310R treats you to BMW build quality, with premium parts, fit, and finish. While the KTM Duke 390 might outclass it in terms of power, as far as value for money is concerned, the BMW is the better choice.
3. Triumph Trident 660
Triumph is renowned for producing high-end classically-styled motorcycles like the Bonneville and Scrambler and the adventure bikes included in its Tiger range. The brand recently opened a manufacturing plant in Thailand, and with the Trident 660, it went off-script with a more affordable, modern roadster that not only catered to the Asian market but has proved popular around the world.
The Trident 660 is designed to offer a balanced riding experience for everyone from the relative beginner to the seasoned pro. It features a 660cc three-cylinder engine that has become a trademark of the Triumph brand, which produces 81 horsepower, making this a serious bike that is highway-ready and suitable for touring. Its full-color TFT display hosts a number of functions, including on-screen navigation, GoPro, and music controls, all accessible via the handlebar-mounted switchgear. It also has superior rider aids, such as switchable traction control and Triumph's latest ABS technology, as well as a full set of LED lights and signals.
With the Trident 660, we see a jump in the build quality, features, and performance compared to the previous models in this ranking, and this is reflected in its $8,595 asking price. What you do get, however, is a premium motorcycle that lives up to Triumph's considerable heritage as one of the most respected names in the industry.
2. Aprilia Tuono 660
Like Triumph, Aprilia is a highly-respected European brand, this time with a focus on sport bikes and mid-capacity dual-sport machines. Similar to Ducati, this is a marque that projects considerable flair, whether it's on the street or the racetrack, and the Tuono 660 is the entry-level, mid-displacement sport bike in its impressive and comprehensive range.
The cheapest Aprilia is still a stretch for many riders' budgets. However, it does boast many premium features that make it well worthy of such a price tag. These include a host of electronic rider aids, all programmable via its advanced digital control panel, including five rider modes for different styles and surface conditions, anti-wheelie functionality, cruise control, engine mapping, and multi-level traction control. This truly is a motorcycle for the digital age, and Aprilia's build quality matches its functionality.
Whether this is a better motorcycle than the Triumph Trident 660 becomes a matter of taste and one's preferred application. After all, the sport bike is a segment reserved for the performance rider who likes to push the machine to its limits. Leisurely tours are wasted on such a machine, just as the Trident would be no match for the Tuono 660 on the race track. However, as far as features, technology, and research and development are concerned, the $10,699 Aprilia is a cut above.
1. Harley-Davidson Softail Standard
While no new Harley-Davidson could be described as cheap, the Softail Standard is its entry-level cruiser. It offers a slightly more affordable option for riders who want to experience the Harley brand after the discontinuation of the previously less-expensive Iron 883 model. It is also more accessible to riders of all preferences, with its low seat, easy-reach handlebars, and mid-mounted footpegs that provide a comfortable and relaxed riding position.
While this may be the most novice-friendly model, it is still very much a Harley, and it boasts a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin engine that has become synonymous with the marque. It is available only in vivid black, but it does have a rear mono-shock suspension, despite its hardtail appearance, offering riders some respite when on long tours beyond the city limits. Typically, for a Harley, electronics are thin on the ground, but all essential trip information is available via an LCD panel, leaving you to focus purely on the ride.
The Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a rider's bike intended for those who admire the American hog aesthetic but don't wish to break the bank in achieving their dream. This bike more than adequately meets this requirement, with style to spare and a host of customization options to make your ride your own. To many, Harley Davidson is a way of life, and fans can be a part of this exclusive club for $14,399, provided they are happy to leave the bells and whistles behind.