5 Of The Best Honda Motorcycles You Can Buy (That Aren't Sport Bikes)

Aside from maybe Harley-Davidson, Honda is one of, if not the most, popular motorcycle manufacturers around. The lineup offers something for just about anyone, ranging from little scooters like the Honda Metropolitan, to superbikes like the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. That said, not everyone wants to strap themselves to a 999cc motor and just hope for the best. Sometimes you just want to cruise around and enjoy the scenery, or try out a more fuel efficient form of transportation.

Much like the fact that a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat isn't the best car for a large portion of the population, a sport bike that requires a suit of armor to ride safely maybe isn't the best choice for first-time riders or people for whom speed isn't a necessity. Fortunately, given Honda's very long history of making motorcycles and scooters, there are plenty of options to choose from that are decidedly less scary than a bike proudly named the "Fireblade."