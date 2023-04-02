5 Of The Most Underrated Honda Motorcycles Ever Made

Honda is one of the world's leading brands in not only cars but also two-wheeled transportation, and it'd be disingenuous to say that contemporary motorcycles and scooters like the current Honda Shadow, Goldwing, Rebel, CBR, Cub, and CR dual-sport bikes are exactly "underrated." Hondas have been a favorite of riders for decades essentially all over the world.

But, there are a few bikes in Honda's current lineup and historical offerings that didn't get the attention they deserved. Such bikes could have been good in their own right but got overshadowed by much better bikes, or they just occupied an awkward place in the market and got passed over in favor of other offerings. Either way, some of Honda's unsung heroes deserve another chance at the spotlight. Not everything can explode in popularity and become the most popular vehicle in history like the Honda Cub, which has sold well over 100 million units, but every bike warrants at least a second look after its launch.