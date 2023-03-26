Honda's Unbelievable 50cc Race Bike With A Top Speed Above 100 Mph

The RC116's 16-horsepower two-cylinder could rev to an astonishing 21,500 rpm. For comparison, a Ducati Panigale V4 R, a veritable superbike, tops out at 16,500 rpm. The RC116's engine is about as far away from a little lawnmower engine as you can possibly get. According to Honda, the bike and its tiny engine could howl along at a top speed of 108 miles per hour.

Perhaps most importantly, the RC116, as impressive as it is, wasn't a one-off experiment by Honda to see how much power and speed it could get out of a tiny engine. The RC116 won three grand prix races in 1966 which resulted in a manufacturer win for Honda.

As unfortunate as it is, the RC116 never saw any hopes of full-scale production and remains a little piece of Honda's racing history. The high-strung two-cylinder engine would likely be a nightmare to maintain and revving at over 20,000 rpm all of the time probably wouldn't result in a very high service life. Otherwise, motorcycle fans from all over would be zipping around at triple-digit speeds on a bike where the engine could fit in a backpack.