Yes, Kawasaki Makes Electric Motorcycles: What To Know About The Ninja E-1 & Z E-1

As the push toward electric vehicles continues, it should come as no surprise to see the major motorcycle brands consider the move to electric too. Kawasaki, as a result, offers a pair of electric bikes in the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. Neither bike has any emissions, and unlike some other EVs, these bikes aren't far more expensive than their competition. The MSRP for the Z e-1 and Ninja e-1 are $7,859 and $7,899 respectively, so you don't have to worry about breaking the bank if you're in the market for one. However, gas-powered Ninjas with better performance are priced lower — a Ninja 500 comes in at $5,299.

Kawasaki gives the pair of bikes the new rider-friendly branding, so they look to be decent options for beginners looking to ditch the gas. Typically, Kawasaki offers a 12-month warranty with new motorcycles, but both of these electric options see that bumped up to two years. With EVs still relatively new, it makes sense to see that type of protection to help sweeten the deal of purchasing one.