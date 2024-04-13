All About The Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Motorcycle
Kawasaki has been busy developing new motorcycles that offer non-conventional configurations and are unlike anything else on the road. Take, for example, Kawasaki's new hydrogen-powered motorcycle or the company's foray into hybrid territory with the new Ninja 7 hybrid model. The motorcycle manufacturer continues to do well, especially with its iconic Ninja models. According to Road Dirt, the Ninja ZX-6R was one of the best-selling bikes in the U.S. in 2023.
The battery power in the new Ninja 7 Hybrid is considered a first in the strong hybrid category. The manufacturer describes a strong hybrid bike as a combination of a traditional combustion engine and an electric motor powered by a battery robust enough to run the motorcycle without help from the engine. While this hybrid motorcycle concept might sound interesting on paper, how well does it work in practice, and what advantages can you expect?
Fortunately, as the Ninja 7 Hybrid is a mid-size sport bike, performance is one of the standout benefits of this design. Additionally, engineers have meticulously arranged the various components to avoid imbalance and handling issues. With a streamlined, modern style, the Ninja 7 Hybrid doesn't look out of place alongside other non-hybrid sport bikes. Even with all the additional equipment and components like a traction motor and a potent battery pack fitted inside, onlookers would never suspect this motorcycle was different.
So, what else does this new bike offer?
Three power modes
One of the remarkable aspects of the Ninja 7 Hybrid is that with two forms of power, Kawasaki allows you to choose how to use them. For example, you can select three options based on your riding scenario: EV, ECO-HYBRID, and SPORT-HYBRID. These modes not only alter performance but also affect efficiency and customize the experience to suit your immediate needs.
For example, say you're traveling to a nearby friend or family member's home, and it's a distance of a few miles through neighborhood streets. The EV mode is perfect for this journey as it won't use up any fuel running strictly off the battery.
While there is certainly a time to show off and kick things into high gear, you'd often benefit more from enhanced fuel economy than roaring horsepower. With ECO-HYBRID mode, the electric motor works until you accelerate past 2,000 rpm when the engine comes online. This configuration disengages the engine at low speeds and only activates it when needed, conserving fuel.
The SPORT-HYBRID mode fully utilizes the Ninja 7 Hybrid's combination power train. This setting puts all 68 hp and 45-lb-ft of torque at your fingertips, and with an electric motor, torque is instantaneous.
Shifting options
This hybrid motorcycle comes equipped with an electric transmission featuring six gears without a clutch. This clutchless system allows you to easily change gears using available buttons or have the bike do it with an automatic function.
These options simplify the experience and eliminate any frustration for new riders. One of the initial hurdles most newbies face is stalling the engine. The challenge for new riders is learning to manage the clutch properly. While many veteran riders make it look easy, successfully starting from a stop and getting in tune with when you need to shift takes practice. Fortunately, with the Ninja 7 Hybrid, because of its design, you can't stall it. If you're looking for options catered to the novice, there are several popular Kawasaki motorcycles for new riders.
The automatic shifting option is great for low-speed riding, like neighborhood streets where you can't open the throttle. The automatic transmission mode leans more into efficiency rather than brute force. So, for the moments when you need more power, you'll want to switch over to the manual button shifters to get the most out of the bike's acceleration capabilities.
It has a boost button
Another exciting feature of this Kawasaki hybrid is the addition of a performance e-boost button. Typically, the Ninja 7 Hybrid is working on multiple operations while running, such as propelling the bike forward with the engine and simultaneously recharging the battery. However, once you really push the bike's performance boundaries with aggressive acceleration, a few curious things happen.
First, when in SPORT-HYBRID mode, after a hard throttle, the bike will cease recharging the battery and instead send that energy to the bike's rear wheel. If you continue to push the motorcycle to near-performance capacity, you'll have the opportunity to engage the e-boost button. Once the bike indicates this feature is available to use, you push in the e-boost button and receive another burst of power for several seconds. If you are into powerful bikes, learn why the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a motorcycle unlike any other.