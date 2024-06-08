5 Of The Most Popular Honda Motorcycles For New Riders
Picking out the right bike is a difficult task, and picking between the major motorcycle brands can often be the hardest part. Honda is a nice choice for new riders, and there's quite a bit on offer from the manufacturer to choose from. Several factors come into play for beginners, and if you're learning to ride for the first time, a low cc bike is usually recommended. Lower displacement engines typically have less power, and that makes it easier for a beginner to hop on without having to worry about losing control of the bike. These motorcycles traditionally have less weight than their high cc counterparts, so that plays into easier handling too.
Each bike featured on this list is backed up by professional reviews and impressions that call them solid beginner options. On top of that, nothing from the list comes in more than $10,000 as budget is a huge part of what makes a beginner bike new rider friendly. There's no sense breaking the bank on a hobby you might not like in the end. A more in-depth explanation of how these bikes were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Honda CBR300R
The Honda CBR300R is a lightweight bike, coming in at 354 pounds, and there's an extra seat for a passenger if you don't want to ride alone. While new riders might not be ready to take another person on their trips, it's a nice feature to have for the future. The 286cc engine packs a decent punch, but Honda notes it has "rider-friendly torque delivery" that makes it easy to handle. A big selling point is the price tag of $4,899. This makes it an affordable first bike or even a secondary bike if you're in the market.
In Cycle World's review of the motorcycle, it's argued the bike is the most beginner-friendly of Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha. Cycle World points out the ease of use for the brakes as being new rider friendly, and you have the ability to opt for an ABS model of the bike for even more safety while braking. Going with ABS bumps the price up to $5,099, but it's a nice feature to have for just a few hundred dollars more.
Honda Rebel 300
If sports bikes aren't what you're looking for in a motorcycle, you can settle for something that's more akin to a cruiser. Cruisers are fine to learn on, and the Honda Rebel 300 is no different. Honda advertises the bike as a small displacement motorcycle suited for all riders. With a 286cc engine, something it has in common with the CBR300R, it's easy to see where the company is coming from. While it's a beginner-friendly ride, the motorcycle has a sleek design that appeals to newcomers and bike riding vets alike.
Cycle World's first ride of the motorcycle says it's made for beginners like no other cruiser. Notably, the review says it's a bike that won't be outgrown fast, something that can be a concern for many starter bikes as riders start to yearn for more power and performance. Cruisers can be quite expensive, especially if you're looking at the Harley-Davidson brand, but that's not the case here. MSRP for the Honda Rebel 300 begins at $4,849 so it's among the most affordable bikes on the whole list.
Honda CRF300L
The Honda CRF300L is a blend of both off-road and on-road capabilities, so if you're looking for something that can do a little bit of both, this is right up your alley. The 286cc engine, a continuing trend with Honda bikes, is easy to handle and learn with. The bike has good suspension, a nice design, and a forgiving engine for newcomers. MSRP begins at $5,449, and there are a few other models you can look at if you're interested in additional features. The CRF300LS has a lower seat, for example.
In Dirt Rider's review, the CRF300L is called a lightweight bike that's "extremely accessible" to all people. While you'll get the most value out of this bike if you take advantage of the off-roading capabilities, it's still perfectly fine to use strictly on the road. It's a bit more expensive than some of the other options on this list thanks to that versatility, but it's not a big enough leap to where you'll feel like you wasted money even if most of your riding is on the city streets.
Honda Grom
The Grom is about as lightweight as it gets from Honda, coming in at just 224 pounds. On top of that, it features just a 124cc engine that tops out around 60 mph, so it's not anything you'll want to take on a freeway. With that said, it's a solid choice for beginners who don't stray too far from home and people who don't need to reach high speeds. If you live in a city where the speed limits don't reach much higher than 55 mph, it's worth a look.
Motorcyclist names the Grom as one of the best beginner bikes available, saying the very impressive 166 mpg makes it a good commuter around town or on a college campus. It's a small bike that could very easily become a secondary bike if you upgrade to something bigger down the road. It's by far the cheapest option on the list, as it comes in with an MSRP that begins at $3,599. As long as you're aware of its limitations, it'll serve you quite well.
Honda Trail 125
Honda's Trail 125 isn't a traditional motorcycle by any means, but it's still something that's easy for a new rider to pick up and enjoy. While it might share similarities with a scooter at first glance, it's a good option for hitting trails. It's lightweight, affordable, and offers some extra versatility much like the Grom. The Trail 125 comes equipped with a 124cc engine and a top speed of about 55 mph. It's not something to take on a highway, but it's a good option for a beginner bike that you want to take around the city streets.
Cycle World reminds you that this will never replace your regular adventure bike, but it's a fun ride and simple to use. Even if it's something you ultimately grow out of, you can still use it for hitting the trails, so it always has a use. You could run into issues with the small size feeling cramped, especially if you're a taller rider, so that's something you'll need to keep in mind before buying. The Trail 125's MSRP begins at $4,099.
How were these five bikes picked?
The goal for this list was to spotlight good starter bikes from Honda and keep them under $10,000. Each bike featured comes in far lower than that, and the most expensive motorcycle's MSRP starts at $5,449 so there's nothing here that'll put too much of a hurt on your wallet. Every bike has been singled out for being easy to handle, and nothing's high-end speed will have a new rider hanging on for dear life as they learn the ropes of riding.
All five of the motorcycles have a professional review talking about how they are good for new riders. Even if you're not a new rider, there's a lot to like about each of these bikes and all of them can be used as secondary bikes in the event of an upgrade. There are options for fans of all motorcycles whether it's cruisers, sports bike, or dual-sport rides.