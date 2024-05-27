Is The Honda Trail 125 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

There are plenty of motorcycles on the market by the top brands and while the Honda Trail 125 might've been something that caught your attention if you like going off-road, it's actually a fine option for beginner riders thanks to its low price, low weight, and compact size. The MSRP for the Trail 125 comes in at $4,099 so it doesn't represent a huge hit to your wallet.

However, the Trail 125 is a mini-motorcycle. This means it has a small size similar to bicycles and some scooters. It has a small step-over frame and a 124cc engine. These factors make it an easy bike to learn on, but if you're on the taller side you might have issues feeling cramped as noted by Motorcyclist's review of the bike. While it has trail in its name, the Honda Trail 125 can hit the roads too, just don't expect this to be a bike you take on the interstate.