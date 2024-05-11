5 Of The Best Dual Sport Motorcycles For Beginners

With so many major motorcycle brands in the game today, finding the perfect bike can be a difficult task. There are many types to pick from ranging from sport bikes to cruisers, and it can be overwhelming. Once you narrow things down to dual sport motorcycles, you then have to weigh your options from the many different manufacturers. Luckily, there are quite a few dual sport options out there, and while this list features five, there are plenty more.

Beginner riders typically benefit from bikes that are lightweight, easy to handle, and inexpensive. There's no sense in spending beyond $10,000 on a motorcycle if you're not sure yet that the hobby's right for you. Luckily, there are plenty of options, so there shouldn't be much of an issue finding exactly what you want. A more in-depth explanation of how these five bikes were picked can be found at the end of the list.