2023 Honda XR150L First Ride: Sub-$3,000 Motorcycle Brings Smiles And Caveats

On the rolling roads outside of Solvang, just over the San Marcos Pass from Santa Barbara, I edge forward on the Honda XR150L's seat at full throttle, running out of revs in fifth gear. I lean just a tad into a downhill bend, easing into the brakes and downshifting to fourth before I sneak a glance at the speedometer. I'm only going 45 miles an hour. And going back uphill, I probably should have shifted into third because the little dual-sport has run entirely out of juice this low in the rev range.

Oh well, a quick pop of the shift lever and the 149cc single slams back up into the power band—only to keep struggling noticeably up the grade. Such is life on the XR150L, a fun entry-level dual-sport available for the first time in the US for model year 2023, just begging for all gas and no brakes at all times. Aero slows down the upright profile enough above 35 miles per hour anyway, and though Honda claims the bike is "highway-speed capable," in a solid day of riding I only got above 70 miles an hour once, in a full tuck on a downhill with a tailwind while drafting behind a first-gen Kia Sorento.

But top speed is definitely not the XR150L's top priority. Instead, keep in mind that no other full-sized dual-sport from a major OEM can match the XR150L's $2,971 starting price tag. Yes, tack on an additional $300 in destination and freight, plus tax and potential accessories, and buyers will probably leave the dealer nearer to $4,000. But for puttering around town, at the beach, or running around a ranch on the occasional dirt track, nothing else new on the market beats the price and, hopefully, the reliability of the new XR150L.