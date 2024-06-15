BMW G 310 R Vs. BMW G 310 GS Motorcycles: What's The Difference?

BMW has two solid entry-level motorcycles for new riders — the G 310 GS and G 310 R. At first glance, the bikes look similar, and part of the reason is because they are. However, the two bikes have a few things that set them apart from each other, and that helps make the $700 price difference between the two make more sense.

What you have to pay attention to is the R and GS in their respective names. The 310 R is part of the BMW Roadster line that includes three other bikes. This makes it an ideal fit to take on paved roads, but that same thing applies to plenty of motorcycles. What the 310 GS can offer that the 310 R might otherwise struggle with is some off-road use. The GS falls under the Adventure bike category, and that means you can not only zip around the city streets, but you can get some decent use on dirt trails if you choose to.