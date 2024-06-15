BMW G 310 R Vs. BMW G 310 GS Motorcycles: What's The Difference?
BMW has two solid entry-level motorcycles for new riders — the G 310 GS and G 310 R. At first glance, the bikes look similar, and part of the reason is because they are. However, the two bikes have a few things that set them apart from each other, and that helps make the $700 price difference between the two make more sense.
What you have to pay attention to is the R and GS in their respective names. The 310 R is part of the BMW Roadster line that includes three other bikes. This makes it an ideal fit to take on paved roads, but that same thing applies to plenty of motorcycles. What the 310 GS can offer that the 310 R might otherwise struggle with is some off-road use. The GS falls under the Adventure bike category, and that means you can not only zip around the city streets, but you can get some decent use on dirt trails if you choose to.
What's good about the BMW G 310 GS?
The bike doesn't exactly scream excitement with a single-cylinder 313cc engine, but it's a good performer on the dirt and road. Dirt Bike Magazine's review of the motorcycle says the smaller motor doesn't hamper the off-road experience, but adds that its size is smaller than your average adventure bike. On top of that, the tires are geared toward street riding, so if you're doing most of your riding off-road you'll either want to swap the tires or grab another motorcycle.
While riding on smooth dirt trails, you're unlikely to run into issues. Ultimately, these drawbacks can make it good for a first-time rider looking to see if they enjoy off-roading. However, it's not a good fit for somebody looking for a bike that's purely for off-roading with some street riding on the side. If that's what you're interested in, a street-legal dirt bike is a better option. While this sounds like a rough assessment of the bike, it's not all that bad. The BMW G 310 GS is a fine option for on-road riding, and if that's where you're spending the majority of your time there's a lot to like. It's affordable and comes with a three-year warranty.
What's special about the BMW G 310 R?
With the BMW G 310 GS bringing some off-roading to the table, the 310 R focuses purely on the road and provides the best experience it can — something that makes it worthy of being named one the most popular 300cc motorcycles. Without the added versatility of the 310 GS, the MSRP for the R is $4,995 compared to $5,695. BMW singles out the bike's easy handling and maneuverability as key selling points. It boasts the same 313cc engine as the other bike, so there's not much of a difference in performance between the two.
MCN gives the 2021 version of the bike a four out of five score and says it's a good city bike. The seat height of the 310 R is lower than the GS — 30.9 inches compared to 32.8. This helps give the 310 GS higher ground clearance on rough surfaces, something that's not needed as much on a strict city bike. Outside of minor changes like the seat height and suspension travel — 7.1 inches front and rear for the 310 GS versus 5.5 inches front and 5.2 inches rear for the 310 R — the two bikes have a lot in common. Like the 310 R, the GS has a three-year warranty.
It's up to you
At the end of the day, the two bikes perform similarly — even having the same 88 mph top speed — but they ultimately target different riders. Somebody who wants to experience a little bit of the off-roading experience without going in too deep will benefit from the 310 GS. If you want a work commuter that can zoom around the roads and that's how you plan on riding most of the time, save some cash and opt for the 310 R.
It's easy to find reviews backing up the value of both bikes, but there are also account that will warn you of limitations. Cycle World's review of the 2023 310 GS notes it can handle light off-roading, but lengthy sections of rough terrain could quickly show you the limits of the bike. However, reviews are important so you understand what your bike can and can't handle. Still, both bikes are solid picks. When in doubt, test riding both may give you the clarity you need to make the right choice.