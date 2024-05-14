5 Of The Most Popular 300cc Motorcycles On Sale Now (And How Fast They Can Go)
With many motorcycle brands to pick from, it opens the door to a wide range of 300cc bikes to buy. It can very easily become overwhelming, and you'll quickly discover most of the major players are competitive in the 300cc motorcycle range. If you're looking at a 300cc bike, you might be looking for something well-suited for newer riders, but that doesn't mean seasoned riders can't find enjoyment. While a 300cc engine is smaller than many higher-end options you see on bikes like the Suzuki Hayabusa, these little motors can still pack a punch.
Some of the most popular and best-selling motorcycles are equipped with a 300cc engine, and you'll notice several of them come with a low price that makes them appealing to buyers of all budgets — typically costing far less than $10,000. A more in-depth explanation of why these five bikes were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Honda Rebel 300
The Honda Rebel 300 is a popular cruiser that comes equipped with a 286cc engine. Cruisers aren't typically known for speed, and the Rebel 300 gets up to 86 mph before hitting its limit. This makes it a good enough option for driving on highways, but don't expect it to match the top speeds of a 750cc sports bike or others on this list. What the Rebel has working in its favor is the aggressive pricing that makes it a perfect cruiser alternative if you're trying to avoid spending a lot of money — as you would buying from the Harley-Davidson brand.
MSRP for the Rebel 300 begins at $4,849, so you can save a bunch of cash if you like what the bike has to offer over its rivals. If you're a newer rider, you can opt for the ABS (Anti-braking system) version for $5,149 which gives some extra safety features. Honda designed this bike to be approachable to newcomers, and it delivers on that in a big way.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
Kawasaki's Versys-X 300 boasts a 296cc engine that's able to climb over the 100 mph mark, so it's much faster than the Rebel 300 cruiser with a similar-sized engine. The bike itself is lightweight and easy to handle, so it's a fun ride that beginners can learn on if they choose to, and is more capable on a variety of terrain compared to other bikes on this list. Like some other motorcycles on the list, the Versys-X has an ABS version that gives newer riders a safer ride. MSRP begins for the Versys-X 300 at $6,199, so it's a tad pricier than some of the other options on the list, but it's still affordable.
Motorcycle.com calls the Versys-X 300 one of the best 300cc motorcycles around, so you shouldn't be disappointed with this purchase. With it being a forgiving bike for beginners, it makes it a great 300cc bike to pick up. It doesn't match the top speeds we see in some of Kawasaki's other motorcycles, but it has enough punch to keep it competitive with competitors in its price bracket.
Yamaha YZF-R3
The Yamaha YZF-R3 features a twin-cylinder 323cc engine that has a bit more power than the rest of the bikes on the list, but the pricing remains comparable. Taking advantage of that extra strength, the YZF-R3 can reach speeds of beyond 110 mph. That easily makes it one of the speediest bikes on the list, so if you're looking for a smaller bike that can still go fast when you want it to, this is a good option.
When it comes to pricing, the YZF-R3 begins at $5,499. That makes it cheaper than others on the list, while also maintaining a higher top speed if that's what you're looking for in a bike. Despite the high speeds, it's a solid option for beginners thanks to it being lightweight and easy to handle. It also comes with a flat seat that makes it easy to plant both feet on the ground while stopped. When it comes to Yamaha bikes with around a 300cc engine, it's tough to beat what the YZF-R3 brings to the table.
Honda CB300R
Another Honda makes the list, but this time it's not a cruiser. The CB300R is a naked sport bike that comes with a compact, 286cc single-cylinder engine that still lets it get really close to 100 mph, topping around the 98 mph mark. While that's not the speediest bike on the list, it's more than enough for driving on highways and through town.
A lot of factors make this a popular bike. It's comfortable, easy to handle, lightweight, and inexpensive. It also comes equipped with ABS, so you don't have to spend any extra for safety. The MSRP for the CB300R begins at $5,149. It's priced as an entry-level bike, but Motorcyclist says it's still a "great bang for the buck." This should make it a worthy pick for anybody looking for a bike without wanting to break the bank. While it's not the pick you'll make if you want the fastest motorcycle in the 300cc bracket, but the other positives help make up ground for it.
BMW G 310 R
BMW's G 310 R comes with a 313cc single-cylinder engine with 34 horsepower. BMW says the bike can get up to 88 mph, so it's far from the fastest motorcycle on the list — it's actually the slowest of them all, outside of the Rebel 300. That speed is certainly enough for highway riding, as long as you're not constantly going all out in the speeding lanes.
While the speed might not be up to snuff, there are still plenty of reasons to pick up this BMW bike. The MSRP starts at $5,190, or you can drop it down to $4,995 for the base model. BMW calls the G 310 R an "intuitive, agile ride" so it's comparable with most of the bikes on this list. While the BMW G 310 R is priced like a starter bike, Popular Science says it's one "you won't outgrow." If you're a new rider looking to learn the ropes, this a fine option that won't go blazing fast.
Why were these five motorcycles picked?
These five motorcycles are all good picks for somebody looking for something in the 300cc range. These don't tend to be the fastest motorcycles in the world, but speed is not something you should expect when shopping for a bike with lower displacement. We highlighted several manufacturers' options, so you don't have to feel locked into something like the Kawasaki Versys if you don't want to be. Each selection was chosen based on the handling and ease of use, as well as bikes that included features like ABS for added versatility and safety.
Utilizing expert reviews alongside our own experience, we made sure to include a variety of options like a cruiser, a full-fared sports bike, naked bikes, as well as more adventure/touring-oriented bikes in order to appeal to a variety of use cases. A nice benefit of looking at a 300cc motorcycle is you aren't typically going to be breaking the bank. Most options on the list we selected because they cost less than $6,000, with just the Versys-X 300 going a tad over.