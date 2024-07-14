How Fast Is The Yamaha R3? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

Compared to other bikes competing for a slice of the 300cc market share, the YZF-R3 is a good performer. The Honda CB300R is another popular option in this category, and it's a good pick for new riders. The CB300R comes in with a lower starting MSRP of $5,149 when compared to the Yamaha. However, despite the 300 in the name, Honda's bike has a 286cc motor, so it has a top speed of under 100 mph.

Another affordable 300cc motorcycle is the BMW G 310 GS. This bike is available at a slightly higher price than the YZF-R3 with an MSRP beginning at $5,695. As you might've surmised by the name, the 310 GS has an engine with a displacement a tad higher than 300 at 313cc. BMW says this bike has a max speed of 88 mph, so it's easily the slowest of the trio.

No matter the case, all three of these are solid bikes, but if you're looking for the fastest bike, there's a clear winner with the YZF-R3. You won't always be able to max out the performance, however, so speed shouldn't be the only factor in buying a bike. If you have a dedicated area where you can let the bike stretch its legs, then that's another story.