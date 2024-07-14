How Fast Is The Yamaha R3? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The Yamaha YZF-R3 is a solid motorcycle you can pick up for a base price of $5,499. For that price, you're getting a four-stroke 321cc motor that powers the bike up to about 112 mph, but you can top out at 120 mph with a favorable wind or slope according to testing from Motostatz. For a real-world scenario, you can see a YouTuber top out just under that at 110 mph on a highway while riding a 2024 model.
Acceleration is solid for a bike in this price range too as it can hit 60 mph in under 6 seconds, according to the same Motostatz test. The YZF-R3 can do 0-60 in 5.1 seconds and 0-100 in 17.13 seconds. This shows the acceleration slows down greatly as you hit higher speeds, and just about the only time you'll be able to consistently hit above 100 mph is by having an unobstructed straightaway. This doesn't make it among the fastest motorcycles Yamaha has ever built, but it's still a respectable speed that most riders won't come close to hitting with everyday use.
How does the Yamaha YZF-R3 compare to its competitors?
Compared to other bikes competing for a slice of the 300cc market share, the YZF-R3 is a good performer. The Honda CB300R is another popular option in this category, and it's a good pick for new riders. The CB300R comes in with a lower starting MSRP of $5,149 when compared to the Yamaha. However, despite the 300 in the name, Honda's bike has a 286cc motor, so it has a top speed of under 100 mph.
Another affordable 300cc motorcycle is the BMW G 310 GS. This bike is available at a slightly higher price than the YZF-R3 with an MSRP beginning at $5,695. As you might've surmised by the name, the 310 GS has an engine with a displacement a tad higher than 300 at 313cc. BMW says this bike has a max speed of 88 mph, so it's easily the slowest of the trio.
No matter the case, all three of these are solid bikes, but if you're looking for the fastest bike, there's a clear winner with the YZF-R3. You won't always be able to max out the performance, however, so speed shouldn't be the only factor in buying a bike. If you have a dedicated area where you can let the bike stretch its legs, then that's another story.