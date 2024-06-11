Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Triumph Scrambler Motorcycle
Triumph Motorcycles has had an incredible ride in the wonderful two-wheeled world of the motorcycle. The original company introduced its first-ever model, the simply-named No. 1, in 1902, and though it offered nothing more formidable than 2.2 horsepower, it was the start of something that was here for the long haul. This noble model, along with the likes of the Type H of 1915 (sporting sophisticated safety mechanics in its spring forks and carburetor), helped build the reputation Triumph would continue to enjoy over a century later, through several rights changes (John Stuart Bloor's purchase in 1983 marked the change to the current Triumph Motorcycle Ltd company).
Today, Triumph offers a wider range of rides than ever. In particular, a scrambler is a crucial component of such a lineup, a bike that needs to be hardy for off-road endeavors but continues to do itself justice on the asphalt too. Primary characteristics include a body and design philosophy emphasizing ground clearance (essential for tricky terrain), with the versatility of such a bike making it a popular choice with riders. For Triumph customers, the Scrambler 1200 is a model to consider, with the company introducing the 2024 model year family the previous October.
If you'd like a closer look at Triumph's '24 Scrambler, read on for how much its different varieties cost, their specs, and the speeds they can hit, as well as just how well they can fare when venturing off the beaten path.
Variations of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler
Triumph's Scrambler lineup begins with the Scrambler 1200 family, available for the 2024 model year in two different flavors: the 1200 X and the 1200 XE.
As is typical with new vehicle models, the addition of that second letter makes all the difference: the XE is the version with enhanced capabilities, with 110 Nm of torque and a total of 89 bhp. The X matches these numbers, and both are powered by the same 8-valve SOHC engine. The comparison isn't about raw numbers alone, though: the XE offers cruise control, a joystick paired with a more sophisticated screen, and the option to switch off the anti-lock braking system, none of which is available in the X. Triumph states that the model tops out at 130 mph, with a 0-60 of 3.8 seconds.
The two 1200 cc models aren't the only '24 Scramblers from Triumph, though. The Scrambler 900 also returned for the 2024 model year, with its 900 cc engine outputting up to 64 hp and 59 lb-ft of torque. The 400 X, a rather modest model, is perhaps the most unique of the options here: Alongside the Speed 400, it's a brand-new addition to the repertoire for 2024. It has a 398 cc engine and 27.7 ft-lb of torque, and the Speed model is capable of hitting approximately 100 mph. That's how the specs of the models match up, but there's a wide price difference too.
How much the 2024 Triumph scrambler costs
As the top of the range model, it's no surprise that the Scrambler 1200 XE has an appropriately premium price tag. It starts at $15,295, with optional extras such as a choice of two premium color schemes (increasing the cost by $500) and the X-Country Pack -– a roll bag, grab rack, extension for the side stand, and three other accessories totaling $1,437 – available from Triumph for those looking to spend a little extra cash on their new ride. The 1200 X's two alternate color schemes, Carnival Red and Ash Grey, are also priced at $500, while the bike itself is priced at a base price of $13,595.
These are the most expensive models in Triumph's 2024 Scrambler lineup, but there are other options available if your motorcycle budget doesn't quite stretch that far or they aren't a fit for you. The base model of the Scrambler 900 comes in at $11,495. Premium colors for this model cost an additional $300, or you can opt for the sleek silver-orange Stealth Edition — this particular version exclusive for the 2024 model year – for $750 extra. A similar eight-part accessory pack can be added for a total of $1,452.65, or the buyer can remove individual items according to their preferences.
The 400 X is far and away the cheapest member of the family. The three different color choices are free, making the motorcycle a more modest $5,595.
The Scrambler family is known for solid off-road performance
The Scrambler is designed for versatility, and to tackle the open road and more challenging terrain alike. Whether opting for the cheaper 400 X or the top-of-the-range 1200 XE, you'll want to know that it fits your needs and if it serves the purpose it's supposed to. As such, the next crucial factor is how the 2024 lineup handles off-roading.
Though they aren't strictly adventure bikes (Triumph has a sometimes-underrated lineup of those, including the Tiger 1200 and Tiger 900), Scramblers are more than capable of getting down and dirty –- usually with an emphasis on the latter -– when they want to. In 2020, Adventure Bike Rider put a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC through its paces on the beautiful, unforgiving terrain of a farm in Wales, at the manufacturer's behest.
The bike, which matched some of the specs of 2024's 1200 series with 110 Nm torque and 89bhp, reportedly proved well up to the task. "I found myself chucking the Triumph around on some gnarly terrain with an air of confidence that far exceeded my off-road experience," the outlet's Ollie Rooke wrote. He particularly praised the bike's formidable engine and the subtle positioning of the exhaust and footpegs, which he found made it feel more natural to adopt and maintain a standing stance and allowed for easy manipulation of direction.
Rooke's wider point is an important one: If a Scrambler can make a rider newer to the often intimidating world of off-road riding feel comfortable, that's certainly a positive.
The 2024 Scrambler lineup may work well off-road, but lower clearance might be a concern
It's one thing to serve well for brief forays off the beaten track between stretches of road, but for dedicated off-roaders, it may be that only a machine that regularly ventures across such terrain, and often for protracted trips, will do. Let's see if a '24 Scrambler is a good fit for such a rider.
Of the latest additions to the 1200 family, BikeSocial noted that the X's 185mm ground clearance isn't ideal for off-road travel, as a higher clearance makes it easier to navigate the series of uneven hazards that such terrain might be littered with. While it's not a particularly low value, higher may be more fitting for your preferences.
Interestingly, the Scrambler 400 X actually has a slightly higher clearance at 195mm. This model has four liters less tank capacity (at 13 liters) and considerably less ground clearance than the venerable Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 (230 mm), and though RE's effort sports a 452 cc engine, it's an adventure tourer, perhaps tailored more towards off-roading. The 400x does boast front-and-back ABS that can be switched off as one, but this can be detrimental for those who would prefer separate options.
The suspension of the 2024 900, meanwhile, matches that of the previous year's model, pictured here, at 120 mm paired with cartridge damping 41 mm. All in all, Triumph's '24 Scrambler range may best fit those riders looking to divide their time somewhat evenly between roads and less precarious off-road terrain.