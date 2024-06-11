Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Triumph Scrambler Motorcycle

Triumph Motorcycles has had an incredible ride in the wonderful two-wheeled world of the motorcycle. The original company introduced its first-ever model, the simply-named No. 1, in 1902, and though it offered nothing more formidable than 2.2 horsepower, it was the start of something that was here for the long haul. This noble model, along with the likes of the Type H of 1915 (sporting sophisticated safety mechanics in its spring forks and carburetor), helped build the reputation Triumph would continue to enjoy over a century later, through several rights changes (John Stuart Bloor's purchase in 1983 marked the change to the current Triumph Motorcycle Ltd company).

Today, Triumph offers a wider range of rides than ever. In particular, a scrambler is a crucial component of such a lineup, a bike that needs to be hardy for off-road endeavors but continues to do itself justice on the asphalt too. Primary characteristics include a body and design philosophy emphasizing ground clearance (essential for tricky terrain), with the versatility of such a bike making it a popular choice with riders. For Triumph customers, the Scrambler 1200 is a model to consider, with the company introducing the 2024 model year family the previous October.

If you'd like a closer look at Triumph's '24 Scrambler, read on for how much its different varieties cost, their specs, and the speeds they can hit, as well as just how well they can fare when venturing off the beaten path.