10 Of The Lowest And Lightest Motorcycles For Shorter Riders

Whether you're a brand-new motorcyclist or are experienced and frustrated with standing on tiptoes at stoplights, there's good news. Plenty of motorcycles on the market accommodate shorter riders — aka those with a short inseam — and weigh less than (or a teeny tiny bit over) 500 pounds.

As a rider of smaller stature, you might be tired of being relegated to sub-500cc model bikes. Or, you might be annoyed when other riders recommend models with low seat heights yet massive weights over 600 pounds. When you're a bit smaller than average, they both matter. To solve all those dilemmas, we've rounded up the motorcycle models with the lowest seat heights, then nixed anything over 500 pounds — or 502 pounds, to be exact.

Not all of these models are entry-level, meaning you can still get the power you want as an experienced rider even if there are some choices for the more tentative riders. Most of these bikes are pretty affordable, too.

These are the lowest motorcycles with seat heights of 30 inches or less that are also the lightest weight when fueled up and ready to ride. All motorcycle seat heights, weights, and prices come straight from their respective manufacturers.