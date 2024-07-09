10 Of The Lowest And Lightest Motorcycles For Shorter Riders
Whether you're a brand-new motorcyclist or are experienced and frustrated with standing on tiptoes at stoplights, there's good news. Plenty of motorcycles on the market accommodate shorter riders — aka those with a short inseam — and weigh less than (or a teeny tiny bit over) 500 pounds.
As a rider of smaller stature, you might be tired of being relegated to sub-500cc model bikes. Or, you might be annoyed when other riders recommend models with low seat heights yet massive weights over 600 pounds. When you're a bit smaller than average, they both matter. To solve all those dilemmas, we've rounded up the motorcycle models with the lowest seat heights, then nixed anything over 500 pounds — or 502 pounds, to be exact.
Not all of these models are entry-level, meaning you can still get the power you want as an experienced rider even if there are some choices for the more tentative riders. Most of these bikes are pretty affordable, too.
These are the lowest motorcycles with seat heights of 30 inches or less that are also the lightest weight when fueled up and ready to ride. All motorcycle seat heights, weights, and prices come straight from their respective manufacturers.
Yamaha V Star 250: 27 inches high and 324 pounds
It only makes sense that one of the motorcycle models with the lowest seat height is also one of the smallest overall bikes. Yamaha's V Star 250 has a 27-inch seat height and weighs 324 pounds.
The Yamaha V Star 250 admittedly has only a 299cc engine, but that doesn't mean it makes for a boring ride. Yamaha even points out that the 21-hp V Star 250 is ideal for "more experienced riders who appreciate the fun that comes in small packages." You'll get more fun out of this bike than many others, too — its gas mileage is an estimated 78 MPG.
The V Star 250 is pretty stylish, with plenty of chrome, dual exhausts, and the sound effects you would expect from a V-twin. Since a 250cc motorcycle is probably fast enough for most riders, you can't go wrong if a smaller bike is on your wish list, no matter the reason. Price is another perk, since the V Star 250 starts at $4,699.
As far as drawbacks, the inability to customize your bike might be one of them. A single color option is available on the 2024 V Star 250, and Yamaha doesn't present an option to custom-order a V Star to spec.
Honda Rebel 300: 27.2 inches high and 364 pounds
Honda is an unsurprising entry into the lower-seat-height running, and it has multiple models that accommodate shorter inseams. First up is the Honda Rebel 300, a bobber-aesthetic, 286cc bike with a 27.2-inch seat height. The Rebel 300 weighs in at 364 pounds (the Rebel 300 ABS option is 370 pounds) and Honda promises it's "nimble."
At 27.6 horsepower, the Rebel offers more power than some smaller bikes and enough to get you where you want to go. Honda doesn't specify a maximum speed on its product page, but the Rebel 300 is said to be one of the slower 300cc bikes, topping out at around 86 mph in third-party tests.
Unlike other more entry-level bikes, the Honda Rebel 300 has multiple color options (Pearl Black and Nitric Orange) plus optional accessories, including a passenger seat, saddlebags, and more. Honda also focused on riders with not-so-long legs in its Rebel 300 design; the bike narrows at the junction between the tank and seat, so you're not hugging the tank with your legs while trying to put your feet down.
As far as 300cc bikes go, the Rebel 300 is one of the most affordable ones for new riders, starting at $4,849 (base MSRP). Even if you add some accessories, you'll still come in under the cost of similarly sized motorcycles.
Kawasaki Eliminator: 28.9 inches high and 388 pounds
Moving on up, the Kawasaki Eliminator comes in at a 28.9-inch seat height — one of the taller models — but only weighs 388.1 pounds. The weight jump makes sense, since the Eliminator has a 451cc engine, although the non-ABS model adds a few pounds for a total of 385.9.
One highlight is that the 2024 Eliminator has plenty of horsepower for its size at 47.2 hp, according to third-party testers. The Eliminator's looks are on point, with two color options (Pearl Robotic White and Pearl Storm Gray), but the features are somewhat limited. There's also the fact that upgrading to ABS costs $300, and if you need a slightly lower seat height, that costs extra, too.
Kawasaki offers an Ergo-Fit Reduced Reach Seat for the Eliminator, which lowers your seat height by .78-inches to 28.1 inches. However, the add-on costs $240.95, which might not be worth it for less than an inch difference. The seat is narrower at the front, though, which combined with the height reduction, could make for a more comfortable standing position.
One other potential drawback of the Kawasaki Eliminator is its price. For the non-ABS (lower weight) model, the Eliminator starts at $6,649 — before a seat modification or adding any accessories.
Honda Rebel 500: 27.2 inches high and 408 pounds
Honda's second under-30-inch entry is the Honda Rebel 500, not surprising as it's only a slightly larger version of the Rebel 300. The Rebel 500 has a seat height of 27.2 inches and weighs 408 pounds, so while the height didn't change between 300 and 500, the bulk did. Another notable change? The 2024 Rebel 500 is only available in Pearl Black or Matte Laurel Green Metallic (a third color, Pearl Smoky Gray, is available on the Honda Rebel 500 ABS SE only).
Looks aside, the Honda Rebel 500 is a beginner-friendly bike due to its low seat height, low weight, and expert recommendations. Honda also touts the Rebel 500 as a freeing ride, though it doesn't specify horsepower on the product page. Third-party sources suggest the bike has 45.6 hp, which is competitive for its size.
Honda also touts the Rebel 500's looks, labeling its aesthetic "futuristic." The onboard features are somewhat bare bones, but if the ride is anything like Honda claims, it's worth a test ride at the very least. Plus, the Rebel 500 is still an affordable contender, though it's much pricier than the Rebel 300, starting at $6,499.
Harley-Davidson Nightster: 27.1 inches high and 481 pounds
You might not expect Harley-Davidson to have an entry on a lowest-and-lightest motorcycles list, but it turns out the Harley-Davidson Nightster isn't as hefty as Harley's other models. The Nightster weighs in at 481 pounds and has a 27.1-inch seat height. It comes in either Billiard Gray or Vivid Black (the latter at a $300 premium) and has the classic styling of a much angstier Harley-Davidson in a smaller package.
That smaller package doesn't skimp on features, either. The Nightster offers 91 hp, which is enough to get less experienced riders into trouble. That makes the Nightster a great bike for more experienced riders who prefer not to struggle with seat swapping or standing on their tippy toes when they come to a stop.
There's also an upgrade option with the Nightster, to the Nightster Special. Comparing the Nightster to the Nightster Special, some perks sweeten the deal without adding a ton of weight to the Special. A few cosmetic changes crop up, but there's also the integrated (via Bluetooth) display with specs like tire pressure, engine temperature, and even custom riding modes.
The base-level Nightster starts at $11,999, while the Nightster Special starts at $13,499 (and is a smidge heavier at 483 pounds).
Triumph Tiger 900 GT Low: 30.32 inches high and 425 pounds (dry)
With the Triumph Tiger 900 GT Low, it's all in the name. The Low is lower than Triumph's other models, with a 30.32-inch seat height (it's technically still 30 inches) that will be the perfect sweet spot for riders whose inseams are 30 inches and then some, but not long enough for a standard seat.
Triumph only specifies a dry weight of 425 pounds for the Tiger, while the closest model — the Tiger 900 — weighs 483 pounds when fully loaded. Because Triumph doesn't state the wet weight for the 900 GT Low nor the dry weight for the Tiger 900, we can only estimate that the Tiger 900 GT Low is somewhere over 425 pounds at the curb.
Weight aside, the Tiger 900 GT Low has a different vibe altogether than most lower-height bikes. Its 888cc engine offers 93.9 hp, which makes the Triumph another motorcycle better suited to experienced riders.
Triumph's Tiger 900 GT Low starts at $14,995, and its price might be another reason to consider this bike a non-newbie-friendly model. Color options also come at a price, with Pure White as the standard and Sapphire Black costing $200 while an upgrade to Caspian Blue will cost you $325.
Honda Rebel 1110: 27.5 inches high and 487 pounds
If a Rebel 300 or 500 seems like child's play, experienced riders with shorter inseams might consider the Honda Rebel 1100 instead. The Rebel 1100 has an 1083cc engine and weighs in at 487 pounds with a 27.5-inch seat height. It comes in two colors — Gray Metallic or Metallic Blue — and is an eye-catching cruiser with four different ride modes.
Honda labels the Rebel 1100 audacious, and that's a clear switch-up from the smaller Rebel models, but not an unwelcome one. Just because this bike is low, that doesn't mean it's suitable for an absolute beginner. With 86 hp, the Rebel 1100 is best suited to riders with more experience.
Clearly a more powerful alternative to its smaller 300cc and 500cc siblings, the Honda Rebel 1100 is also an ideal bike for long-distance cruising. Its control configuration is a bit offbeat, but otherwise, the bike is a comfortable and relatively high-performance option for shorter riders who want to do more than tool around town.
A Honda Rebel 1100 will cost you around $9,549, while the Rebel 1100 DCT — with its stock onboard saddlebags and fairing — starts at $10,149.
BMW F 750 GS: 29.9 inches seat height and 493 pounds
BMW Motorrad is known for performance motorcycles, but it's not typically known for manufacturing motorcycles that fit the masses. Yet the BMW F 750 GS offers all the performance you'd expect in a BMW with a seat height to accommodate the sub-30-inch inseam crowd.
The BMW F 750 GS comes with a low stock seat height of 31.1 inches. A suspension lowering kit brings the seat height down to 30.3 inches, and an extra low seat height option lowers the BMW F 650 GS even further to 29.9 inches. At 493 pounds, the F 750 GS is a bulkier bike, but the seat height accommodation brings 77 hp (and 853 ccs) within your reach.
The F 750 GS is one of few BMW motorcycles considered affordable, though it's obviously not an entry-level bike for new riders. With an MSRP of $9,995 for the base model, you can also expect to pay a bit more for the height-lowering accommodations.
Prices aren't specified on the F 750 GS product page, but the extra low seat does not appear to incur an extra charge on BMW's configurator tool (though there's no suspension lowering kit option available in the interface).
Kawasaki Vulcan S: 27.8 inches high and 491 pounds
Toeing the line toward 500 pounds, Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in at 491.7 pounds (for the non-ABS model) with a seat height of 27.8 inches. The low seat height combined with Kawasaki's interface system for adjusting the handlebars, footpegs, and seat (it's called Ergo-Fit) means most shorter stature riders will be as comfortable as possible even for longer rides.
According to Kawasaki, riders 5-feed, 6-inches and under can easily fit the Kawasaki Vulcan S and the Vulcan S Cafe ABS, while taller riders — even ones 6 feet tall — can also manage a comfortable ride. The adjustment points range from to reduced to mid to extended to accommodate a range of body proportions, and even the biggest rider doesn't look like a bear riding a tricycle with those tweaks.
The Vulcan S and the Eliminator are two of Kawasaki's most affordable bikes for beginners, and even the ABS model clocks in under 500 pounds at 498.3. As far as power, the Vulcan S is said to have 61 hp, which could still be in the danger zone for inexperienced riders, but is likely to delight most experienced motorcyclists. The Vulcan S starts at $7,349 MSRP for the non-ABS model and $7,899 for the ABS option.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S: 28.9 inches high and 502 pounds
If a Harley-Davidson is on your wish list and you're a smaller but more confident motorcyclist, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S might be the perfect bike. Its styling is sleek and modern, and four different color options (anything other than Billiard Gray incurs an upcharge) let you make it your own.
The Sportster S has a seat height of 28.9 inches and a curb weight of 502 pounds, but it doesn't necessarily appear to be made for shorter riders. For most smaller-stature riders, 500 pounds might be more than enough to be intimidating, and thus our recommendations don't go any higher.
Of course, while most of the lighter-weight and lowest seat height motorcycles are ideal for beginners, the Sportster S is not. This is a Harley that's better suited to experienced riders — it just doesn't discriminate against those with short inseams. If you can handle the Sportster S's 121 horsepower, we say go for it.
A 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S starts at $16,999 MSRP (and color options start at $300 extra, though ABS comes standard) and comes with Harley's Revolution Max 1250T Engine.