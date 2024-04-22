5 Of The Top Honda Motorcycles For Long-Distance Cruising
Honda has long been associated with the growth and success of cruiser bikes — from its early ventures into the cruiser industry, to the iconic status of bikes like the Rebel and Shadow. In fact, some models even belong to the best motorcycles for long-distance riding of all time. Historically, Honda's approach to developing bikes suitable for long-distance touring has been marked by a desire to experiment and, on occasion, take the road less traveled.
Unlike its competitors, Honda frequently experimented with new engine layouts and designs that deviated from the standard V-twin layout preferred by American manufacturers. The flat engines on some of the company's most iconic cruisers are a good example. While Harley-Davidson has dominated with a focus on heritage and legendary V-twin engines, Honda has carved itself a niche by offering diversity, ranging from the high-powered Magna models to the more affordable Rebel series. This flexibility enabled Honda to appeal to a wide range of riders.
Since Honda makes a lot of cruisers and touring bikes, what's the best? The ultimate long-distance cruising motorbikes combine comfort, reliability, power, and style. These bikes are designed for long miles of road, with a smooth ride that minimizes tiredness. A comfortable seating posture, enough wind protection, ample storage, and a powerful engine capable of handling highway speeds with another gear and a passenger are what we look for. Here's what we think are the best Honda Motorcycles for long-distance cruising.
Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Honda Gold Wing has been one of the go-to long-distance cruising motorcycles since the GL1000 was introduced in 1975. Originally launched with a 999cc flat-four engine, the Gold Wing has undergone many transformations over the years.
With the introduction of the 1,833cc, 24-valve SOHC Flat-6 engine in the latest models, the Gold Wing Tour makes sure you have enough performance tailored for the long haul: 101 horsepower and 106 lb-ft of torque. This is complemented by a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, hence the DCT title. Its 42 mpg combined fuel consumption is a bonus.
As a tour bike, the Gold Wing's ergonomics are designed for long-term comfort, with a spacious seat and adjustable windscreen. The trunk capacity has been increased to 61 liters, capable of storing two full-sized helmets. You also get some neat tech like a 7-inch full-color TFT display, navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an upgraded audio system to make sure you are all set when it comes to entertainment on long-distance rides.
Safety features are a highlight as well. The Gold Wing Tour DCT is equipped with an industry-first airbag system and dual LED fog lights. Interestingly, the bike has a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which adds an extra layer of safety for even the longest cruises. Priced at $28,700 for the base 2024 model, the Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT is pretty premium compared to other motorcycles.
Honda VTX 1300
The VTX series, inspired by the Honda Zodia concept initially shown at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, was introduced in 2003 and designed to be a great cruiser. Unsurprisingly, it quickly became popular among fans. When it comes to performance, the VTX 1300 has a 1312cc liquid-cooled, 52-degree V-twin engine that is known to produce excellent low-end and mid-range torque — good news for long-distance cruisers. This engine generates 74 horsepower and 91 pound-feet torque.
Cruising comfort is something the VTX 1300 is good at — wide ergonomics and a well-padded seat. The suspension system, which includes a 41mm front fork and dual rear shocks with preload adjustability should also absorb bumps and be stable over long distances. The bike's heavy weight often means a smooth ride, but it can be difficult to handle on twistier roads, as some owners have mentioned. You get some practical features that improve its long-distance traveling capabilities, too; including a 4.8-gallon gas tank for increased range, and low-maintenance features like automatic cam-chain tensioners and "maintenance-free" batteries.
That being said, the VTX 1300 is not without its downsides. The unlinked braking system is adequate, but it falls short of other competitors' more complex systems, according to some reviews. Also, the standard setup may disappoint those looking for cutting-edge tech and the lightest possible ride. Since 2009 was its last year of production, you can find a used bike anywhere from $3,500 to $5,000 on sites like Cycle Trader.
[Featured image by Mrswampy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Honda Rebel 1100
The Rebel 1100 is Honda's modern cruiser that has great things going for it, especially for its starting price point of around $9,500. It's not quite as cheap as finding a used VTX 1300, but cheap enough to make it to our list of "5 Honda Motorcycles You Can Likely Afford" for those looking for something brand new.
The Rebel 1100's heart is its high-performance 1,084cc parallel-twin engine, which is based on the engine from the Africa Twin adventure bike. This configuration packs a punch, with 86 horsepower and 72 pound-feet of torque. The engine's design has a unicam valve train and a 270-degree crankshaft, which is meant to improve efficiency and torque delivery — decent specs for those extended journeys.
The Honda Rebel 1100 is offered in both manual and DCT configurations, as well. The DCT, in particular, is a noteworthy feature for reducing rider strain on lengthy travels. In fact, the 1100 DCT is one of the best automatic transmission motorcycles you can buy right now. The motorcycle also comes with cruise control to help relax your throttle hand.
For those planning long rides, this motorcycle features an ergonomically designed seat and a smart handlebar-seat-foot peg triangle for max comfort. Storage is great, too, with options like saddlebags on the touring (T) model that has 35 liters of secure storage for personal things. Despite its many advantages, the bike's lower saddle height of 27.5 inches and unusual control configuration may not be everyone's cup of tea, especially for taller riders.
Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L
This Honda motorcycle is perfect for off-road adventures, but that doesn't mean it's not great for long-distance rides as well. The CRF1100 was introduced in 2016 after a long line of Africa Twins, but it's the more recent upgrade that enthusiasts really like — it now sports a 1084 cc engine. The updated engine offers 100.6 horsepower and 77.4 pound-feet of torque. This increase in performance also comes with an improved throttle-by-wire system and, like the Gold Wing Tour, offers a DCT.
The bike also has a suite of advanced electronics. Notably, its 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) ensures precise handling by adjusting ABS, traction control, and other systems according to real-time conditions. Its ergonomic design and thoughtful features make the Africa Twin, particularly the Adventure Sports version, suited for long-distance cruising. It has a large fuel capacity of 24.8 liters. However, some owners have complained about the seats not being as comfortable.
With options for both aluminum and plastic pannier cases, riders can have enough storage should they need it for extended trips. However, it's reliability that you look for when it comes to long-distance tours. Fortunately, the Africa Twin's reliability is backed by its sturdy build quality, as noted in owner reviews on MCN. The price point of the CRF1100, as of 2024, comes in at $14,800. All things considered, this is one of those unique adventure motorcycles that might tempt you to trade in your cruiser.
Honda Valkyrie F6C
The Valkyrie, which debuted in 1996 and was previously known as the Honda F6C outside of the United States, basically grew out of the Honda Gold Wing. The Valkyrie's 1,520cc liquid-cooled flat-six engine produces an impressive 100 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque, while the bike's motor and five-speed manual transmission — which includes a reverse gear only in Japan — should provide a smooth ride no matter where you choose to go.
The bike was initially available in many varieties, including a separate touring version with a big windscreen and lockable saddlebags for storage space. These models had a larger gasoline tank and an extra fairing for better wind protection. The Valkyrie's suspension system, huge brakes, and solid construction should also interest long-distance travelers. While the bike's fuel efficiency is not the best (about 33 miles per gallon), it is pretty respectable given the performance potential.
However, some cruiser enthusiasts may be turned off by the lack of a V-twin engine and classic rumbling. Its bulk may make it less maneuverable in congested urban areas or meandering rural roads, too, although it performs well on highways and straightaways. In terms of cost, the Valkyrie — while no longer in production — still has a high resale value, particularly for well-maintained machines and those fitted with touring kits. You can find this motorcycle anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 on Cycle Trader, depending on the year and condition.