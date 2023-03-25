11 Best Automatic Transmission Motorcycles You Can Buy Right Now

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheel division of the company, is replacing its first electric C Evolution maxiscooter. The new model, dubbed CE 04, is a unique ride with unconventional styling and plenty of advanced technology. It almost looks like what people should drive who are in a '90s movie about the faraway future, but the tech is much better. The styling is nice, but people will either love it or hate and probably not much in between. It is decidedly modern, though.

Power is driven by a frame-mounted, permanent magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor that delivers a respectable 42 horsepower via belt to the rear wheel, and the nearly unlimited rpm of the electric motor negates the need for a transmission, making it effectively an automatic. The battery pack is mounted low down the center of the lower frame rails, and that will give the scooter a very low center of gravity, contributing to excellent cornering abilities. With the excessive weight — it tips the scales at 509 pounds — compared to equivalent gas-powered models, the low center of gravity can add to its stability and prevent it from feeling like the heavy bike that it is. Range is said to be around 81 miles and Level 2 charging should get it to 80% in just a hair over one hour, with standard home charging requiring all night.

This BMW EV looks to be a fantastic choice for urban commuting and travel within crowded cities, but getting the BMW roundel will cost you a bit as the price is $11,795. However, if you want all the bells and whistles and the ability to hit 60 mph in under 10 seconds, you will be shelling out $14,180.