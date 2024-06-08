Is Honda's Rebel 500 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
If you're a novice rider in the market for your first bike, you may have heard of the Honda Rebel. It routinely makes lists of the best motorcycles for new riders, and it's one of the most reliable Honda motorcycles you can buy. But not all Honda Rebels are the same. The legendary manufacturer currently sells four different bikes with the Rebel name. But for this article, we're focusing on the Honda Rebel 500, a mid-size motorcycle oozing with classic style and modern tech.
Motorcycles are a diverse group of vehicles that come in various sizes, from the smallest affordable minibikes to massive 1000cc+ beasts. Engine dimension is one of the primary ways we measure a motorcycle's overall size. And while the motors can be as small as 50cc or as large as 2000cc+, the standard size range for adult bikes is between 400cc and 1000cc. There are also many different types of motorcycles, and a bike's class plays a prominent role in its engine size. For example, sport bikes may have smaller engines, even if they're still extremely quick. On the other hand, cruisers tend to have large, heavy motors, even if they're not the fastest bikes on the road. For beginners looking for an entry-level motorcycle, it's important to understand the differences between different bike types and engine sizes.
When it comes to the Honda Rebel 500, there's a lot to love. But is it a good bike for beginners? We checked out the motorcycle's specifications, ratings, and expert testimony, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, let's dive in and explore the Rebel 500 in greater detail. From its history to its size and performance specs, here's what you need to know about the Honda Rebel 500.
The Honda Rebel was born to attract new riders
The Honda Rebel first came into existence in 1985, when it was released as a 250cc motorcycle inspired by the classic cruiser look. It was marketed under the name CMX250 Rebel and was commonly known as the Rebel 250 or Honda Peronist. The bike weighed approximately 306 pounds and featured a 234cc straight-twin engine capable of producing roughly 16 horsepower. When first released, experts and enthusiasts across the board celebrated the bike and praised Honda for designing a motorcycle to attract a new, younger generation of riders.
Since its original debut, the Honda Rebel has become a classic beginner's bike. It's been used as a training motorcycle for various new rider education courses, and the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department even used the bike for many years as an affordable and accessible ride for officers.
Honda built the Rebel 250 off and on until 2017 when it replaced the bike with a slightly larger 300cc version. These days, riders can choose between four new Rebel models depending on their skill level and performance needs. The smallest bike in the Rebel lineup is the Rebel 300, followed by the Rebel 500 and two 1000cc+ versions. While the original 250 is no longer in production, used models are readily available and represent excellent bargains for novice riders. If you'd prefer to purchase a new bike, the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 carry on the original motorcycle's legacy as superb beginner bikes.
The Honda Rebel 500 is a small-to-midsize cruiser
Cruisers are one of the most popular motorcycle styles. They're based on the iconic bikes of the early-to-mid 20th century. Think old-school Harley's, reminiscent of the classic bikes seen in movies like "Easy Rider." Cruisers are defined by their relaxed, upright riding position, low seat height, and wide handlebars. They're ideal for long rides on the highway, but aren't as well-suited for those who crave lightning-fast speed and acceleration.
The Honda Rebel 500 is a small-to-midsize cruiser. It features a 471cc liquid-cooled engine capable of roughly 45 horsepower and top speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The bike weighs 408 pounds and has a seat height of 27.2 inches, making it small enough for shorter riders to mount with ease and right on the edge of the sweet zone in terms of weight for novice riders. The Rebel 500 has a classic cruiser look, including a low single seat, minimal fairing, a large round headlight, and an old-school blacked-out paint job. Its technology, on the other hand, is relatively modern, and the bike features numerous contemporary innovations, like all-LED lighting, optional ABS, and a modern instrument cluster.
The Rebel 500 comes with an accessible price tag
Price is a critical factor to consider when purchasing a vehicle of any type, but it's especially important when buying your first motorcycle. There's no reason to rush out and buy the most expensive bike on the market — you may decide that motorcycles aren't for you, and if that happens, you don't want to be stuck with an insanely costly bike just sitting in the garage. Instead, most novices are better off searching for a quality used or affordable entry-level motorcycle for their first.
The 2024 Honda Rebel 500 starts out with a base price of $6,499, making it one of the cheapest full-size bikes that Honda sells. It's less than $2,000 more expensive than the Rebel 300 and close to one-half the cost of the larger Rebel 1100s. Considering that Honda's largest and most powerful motorcycles cost upwards of $20,000, while classic cruisers from other manufacturers like Harley and Indian feature similarly bloated price tags, the Rebel 500 represents a more accessible price point for entry-level riders and experienced bikers alike.
The final verdict: Is the Honda Rebel 500 a good bike for beginners?
So, based on the information that we've covered, is the Honda Rebel 500 a good bike for beginners? Overall, yes, the Rebel 500 is an excellent beginner's bike due to its size, seat height, and manageable engine. The bike isn't too tall or heavy for most new riders, and its mid-size engine produces moderate power outputs that even the most inexperienced bikers should be able to control with the right instruction.
That said, there are some other factors to consider. For one, even though the Rebel 500 comes with a relatively affordable price tag compared to larger bikes or those built by more expensive brands, it still costs more than a used bike. If you're just getting started in the world of motorcycles, it may be worth considering a second-hand option, as you can routinely find quality bikes for less than $2,000 on the used market. Another thing worth considering is your stature. While most adult riders — even complete novices — should have no issues handling the Rebel 500, smaller people may struggle with the bike. That doesn't mean small riders can't handle the Rebel 500. But if it's your first time riding a motorcycle, and you're also very short, you may want to go with something smaller until you get the hang of riding.
Our methodology
When determining whether the Honda Rebel is a good bike for beginners, we considered a few criteria: size, specifications, and owner/expert testimony. First, we wanted to find out whether or not the motorcycle's size would be manageable for new riders. While the Rebel 500 is slightly larger than other entry-level bikes, including its younger Rebel 300 sibling, it represents an excellent middle ground between small and massive. While very small riders may be better off starting out with a slightly lighter bike, most average-sized adults should be able to handle the Rebel 500 with ease.
Next, we looked at the bike's performance specs. It's important that new riders don't climb on top of a motorcycle with too much power when they're first getting started. Motorcycles can be tricky to control, especially if you're not used to using a clutch. The Honda Rebel 500 offers a healthy combination of power and restraint. While it's not the fastest bike on the road, it's also not the slowest, and new riders should have no issues managing the Rebel 500's engine with the proper instruction.
Finally, we considered what Rebel 500 owners and motorcycle experts had to say about the bike. In the motorcycle community, the Rebel line as a whole is considered to be excellent for beginners, especially the 300 and 500 models. The bike has an insanely solid reputation among motorcycle instructors, and it's frequently cited as one of the best rides for beginners.
All of that said, you should do your own research. Remember to consider your size and limitations before purchasing a bike. And if you're not sure whether motorcycles are for you, consider searching for a quality used bike before dropping money on a brand-new model.