Differences Between The 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Vs. The Nightster Special
At first glance the Harley-Davidson Nightster and Nightster Special look like they share a lot in common, and that's because they do. Both feature the same Revolution Max 975T engine, but it's different than the Revolution that powered Harley-Davidson's V-Rod bikes until 2017. Performance is largely the same between the pair of Nightsters, and the Special weighs just two more pounds than the original at 483 compared to 481.
Many of the differences between the two motorcycles come down to cosmetics, and as a result, personal preference. Minor differences include things like the Harley-Davidson badge, the wheels, and the headlight having a different look on each bike. There's a bit more to it than that considering the $1,500 price difference on the base models — $11,999 for the Nightster versus $13,499 for the Nightster Special. Harley-Davidson isn't exactly known as the cheapest major motorcycle brand, but the Nightster is one of the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycles offered.
Simply put, the Nightster Special sweetens the deal with a few extras compared to its little sibling, but without a performance difference — 91 horsepower at 7,500 rpm for both. So it comes down to looks and features. If you have someone you want to take with you on rides, then the choice becomes easier, as the Special has a second seat and footpegs in the back for an additional passenger — a luxury the regular Nightster doesn't have.
How different are the Nightster and Nightster Special?
Apart from the different cosmetics and extra seat for the Special, the Nightster and the Nightster Special have a different display monitor. The regular Nightster has a 4-inch analog speedometer with an LCD display that shows basic readings. It also lets you switch between the three riding modes – Road, Rain, and Sport — so it has the basics of what you'd expect from a motorcycle. Compared to the Nightster Special, however, the regular Nightster is lacking in a massive way.
The Nightster Special has a 4-inch color TFT display that has a sleeker look, and you can connect your phone directly to it through Bluetooth, a feature missing on the regular Nightster. There are some extra features included with the Special's display that give it an extra edge like tire pressure and engine temperature, plus the ability to create two custom riding modes.
Of course, since performance is just about the same across the two bikes, you'll need to decide how much the cosmetic changes and better display mean to you. If you don't need to connect your phone to your motorcycle, you can save a few bucks and go for a regular Nightster. One final thing to consider is riding comfort, as the two bikes differ in that way, too. The Nightser Special comes with a high-rise handlebar and has an upright riding position, while the Nightster has a forward riding position. The best thing you can do is take a test ride of both bikes to see how the two fare for you.