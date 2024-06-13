Differences Between The 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Vs. The Nightster Special

At first glance the Harley-Davidson Nightster and Nightster Special look like they share a lot in common, and that's because they do. Both feature the same Revolution Max 975T engine, but it's different than the Revolution that powered Harley-Davidson's V-Rod bikes until 2017. Performance is largely the same between the pair of Nightsters, and the Special weighs just two more pounds than the original at 483 compared to 481.

Many of the differences between the two motorcycles come down to cosmetics, and as a result, personal preference. Minor differences include things like the Harley-Davidson badge, the wheels, and the headlight having a different look on each bike. There's a bit more to it than that considering the $1,500 price difference on the base models — $11,999 for the Nightster versus $13,499 for the Nightster Special. Harley-Davidson isn't exactly known as the cheapest major motorcycle brand, but the Nightster is one of the most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycles offered.

Simply put, the Nightster Special sweetens the deal with a few extras compared to its little sibling, but without a performance difference — 91 horsepower at 7,500 rpm for both. So it comes down to looks and features. If you have someone you want to take with you on rides, then the choice becomes easier, as the Special has a second seat and footpegs in the back for an additional passenger — a luxury the regular Nightster doesn't have.