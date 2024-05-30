Six Of The Best Harley-Davidson Engines Ever Made

Harley-Davidson is one of the most famous and beloved brands on the planet. A dedicated fandom has been buying motorcycles from the Milwaukee-based manufacturer since its inception in 1903. Nearly as old as the internal combustion engine itself, Harley has grown alongside the motorcycle market, inspiring admiration and disdain for its adherence to the V-twin engine.

A common criticism about Harley's preferred power plant is its failure to keep up with the latest technology. A century of development in motorcycle engines, and it sticks with the same configuration it's used since 1909? As much as detractors lament the lack of innovation in Harley-Davidson powerplants, the company's most powerful engines provide a sensory experience that's hard to find elsewhere. The idiosyncratic detonation cycle, classic Harley engine sound, and torquey power that threatens to pull riders off handlebars are all part of the charm.

Harley celebrated its 120th anniversary last year, and it's still delivering bikes (and branded goods) all over the planet. Let's look at six of the best Harley-Davidson engines ever made, examining their reliability, sheer power, longevity, and evolutionary impact on the legendary motorcycle company.