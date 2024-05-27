10 Of The Biggest Motorcycle Engines Ever Made

Many of us likely associate motorcycles with nimble handling, convenience, and the ability to squeeze through all but the worst traffic. While those are all valid reasons to love and enjoy motorcycles, many companies have gone down the opposite route by building big, burly cruisers with massive engines. These beasts favor power above all else, offering the rush of low-end torque that only large-displacement engines can provide.

Of course, big bikes, like big cars, aren't always for everyone. They can be impractical and tough to handle, and give up the relatively easy handling and great maneuverability of smaller bikes. Still, even if you're not interested in riding them, we think that huge-displacement motorcycle engines — and the bikes they power — are still worthy of appreciation, if only for how over-the-top they can be.

So, let's celebrate the biggest and the baddest of the motorcycle world by going through 10 of the biggest motorcycle engines ever made to find out all about them. From massive 2.5-liter inline threes to crazy eight-cylinder engines, there's a lot more to the world of motorcycle engines than you may have realized.