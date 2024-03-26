All About Indian's Thunderstroke 116 Motorcycle Engine

Now one of the most prominent motorcycle brands out there, Indian has over a century of history to its name. In that time, it has given riders some of the most well-known and adored bikes ever produced. Though its success has ebbed and flowed over the years, Indian retains a devoted following that spans the globe, with plenty of motorcycle enthusiasts seeking out its finest stock models and custom pieces that blow even Harley-Davidson bikes out of the water. Thus, Indian has continued to innovate, making adjustments necessary to ensure its bikes are among the fastest, most durable, fuel-efficient, and, of course, powerful.

One such innovation is the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin motorcycle engine, which comes with some pretty impressive specs. Having previously been offered as an upgrade, the 116 was introduced to various Indian stock models beginning in 2019. It boasts 20% more horsepower than the Thunderstroke 111 engine, 126 ft-lbs of torque, and reaches a max engine speed of 5,400 rpm. Overall, the 116 delivers on a smooth ride in addition to being powerful and responsive, amounting to a strong contemporary to the 111.

Of course, this isn't mere hearsay. Plenty of Indian die-hards and motorcycle lovers alike have taken to the Internet to share their firsthand experiences with the 116 and hand it some praise.