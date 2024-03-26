All About Indian's Thunderstroke 116 Motorcycle Engine
Now one of the most prominent motorcycle brands out there, Indian has over a century of history to its name. In that time, it has given riders some of the most well-known and adored bikes ever produced. Though its success has ebbed and flowed over the years, Indian retains a devoted following that spans the globe, with plenty of motorcycle enthusiasts seeking out its finest stock models and custom pieces that blow even Harley-Davidson bikes out of the water. Thus, Indian has continued to innovate, making adjustments necessary to ensure its bikes are among the fastest, most durable, fuel-efficient, and, of course, powerful.
One such innovation is the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin motorcycle engine, which comes with some pretty impressive specs. Having previously been offered as an upgrade, the 116 was introduced to various Indian stock models beginning in 2019. It boasts 20% more horsepower than the Thunderstroke 111 engine, 126 ft-lbs of torque, and reaches a max engine speed of 5,400 rpm. Overall, the 116 delivers on a smooth ride in addition to being powerful and responsive, amounting to a strong contemporary to the 111.
Of course, this isn't mere hearsay. Plenty of Indian die-hards and motorcycle lovers alike have taken to the Internet to share their firsthand experiences with the 116 and hand it some praise.
The Thunderstroke 116 has won over plenty of riders
In the years since Indian introduced it, the Thunderstroke 116 engine has earned some very positive assessments from numerous folks online who've taken it for a test drive.
"I test rode a 116 Chieftain at the dealership and holy smokes does that engine perform! I wasn't ready and when I cranked the throttle I slid back on the seat! It was one of those moments where you're so scared you start laughing," commented u/maxwell-rockatansky on Reddit. In a separate thread, Redditor u/666_pack_of_beer recalled trying out a 116 engine once at a dealership, despite wanting a Thunderstroke 111, and being won over.
At the same time, for as solid as it is, not everyone is convinced that the 116 is necessarily the undeniably superior Thunderstroke engine. For instance, Redditor u/DMVSoloRider found through driving with both the 111 and 116 that they're not as far apart as some seem to think. "You get a little more pop on the 116, but not so that it's something you'll miss on a 111. Plus, my understanding is a stage 3 111 has more torque and HP than the factory 116 Stage 2," they wrote, highlighting the ways in which the 111 and the 116 are different.
Though it's not a complete overhaul of the Thunderstroke 111, nor is it Indian's most powerful motorcycle engine, the Thunderstroke 116 packs plenty of improvements in key areas. Thus, it's a strong addition to the Indian Motorcycle parts library.