5 Custom Indian Motorcycles We'd Take Over A New Harley-Davidson Any Day

It's hard not to compare Harley Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. Harley has an incredibly powerful reputation when it comes to American-made bikes. The brand is what Levi Straus is to denim, what Coca-Cola is to soda, and what Louisville Slugger is to baseball bats. It's so synonymous with the sportster and cruiser-style form factors that it's common for those who don't know the difference to mistakenly refer to all cruiser bikes as 'Harleys.' They're so prolific that the brand is often thought of as a symbol of American culture. Something that Harley has leaned into heavily with its eagle and American flag-focused branding.

That said, Harley-Davidson is far from the only American motorcycle company. In fact, it isn't even the oldest. That honor belongs to Indian Motorcycle.

Indian has been making American motorbikes since 1901. The brand might not be quite as prolific as Harley-Davidson, but it's every bit as beloved in certain circles of riders. One of the many reasons that enthusiasts love these bikes is because it's pretty easy to tinker with them. Some creative mechanics have even gone so far as to use Indian motorcycles as a starting line from which they can make their own custom bikes. There are some pretty impressive ones too. A few of these custom designs are so amazing that they blow Harley's newest and most expensive cruisers out of the water. Here are five of the best.