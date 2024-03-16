Everything You Need To Know About Harley-Davidson's Most Powerful Motorcycle Engine

Harley-Davidson's reputation for extremely powerful motorcycles has grown steadily with each new model release. Revealingly, the "hog" moniker started as a nickname dubbed by journalists reporting on the Wrecking Crew motorcycle racers, a Harley-exclusive team whose mascot was a piglet. But the name likely stuck due to the motorcycles' large size, roaring sound, and powerful engines.

The Screamin' Eagle Stage IV Performance Crate Engine is, in Harley-Davidson's own words, "the biggest, most powerful street-compliant crate performance engine Harley-Davidson has ever created." And the specs don't lie. Announced in 2023 as the newest edition to the Screamin' Eagle line of engines, this beast boasts a whopping volume of 135ci or 2,122cc. That's over four pints of fuel and air, or over two liters, in the cylinders at any given time.

If the numbers don't mean much to you, you might have to head to a Harley dealership to experience its power. Of course, as a flagship build, it runs smooth as butter. But crank the throttle, even when in park, and you'll realize just how much juice this thing can generate. Right out the gate, it pumps out 143 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel. Compare that to rival Indian Motorcycle's most powerful engine, and the Screamin' Eagle surpasses it by quite a bit.