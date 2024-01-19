Choppers, Bobbers, And More: A Guide To Motorcycle Customization Types

Made famous by the hit Discovery Channel show, Orange County Choppers or O.C.C., Choppers are perhaps the most easily recognizable style when it comes to modified motorcycles. But Paul Sr. and company did not invent the look; it has a rich history that dates back to the post-World War II era in the U.S. The style came about after veterans who returned home from Europe stripped their motorcycles to just the essentials to create something reminiscent of the lighter models they used overseas.

Two of the most notable features of the Chopper are its elongated front fork and high handlebar. This was designed to create a more stretched-out look and laid-back riding stance, allowing the rider to have a relaxed cruising experience. These motorcycles also have a low seat and a tall backrest, which give them an aggressive look. Choppers are usually built by modifying existing cruiser motorcycles where unnecessary parts are removed or "chopped" off the frame — hence the name. They can also be put together totally from scratch, but you'll need a fully-kitted workshop, so it's not a cheap or easy hobby to get into.

The benefit of using an already assembled and working cruiser is that you aren't building it from the frame up, and only need the tools to do a minor teardown. Finding an old bike where you're just a fairing strip, grind, and paint job away from a new bike frees you up to test it out as you lose extraneous parts.