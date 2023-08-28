5 Of The Worst Custom Motorcycles From American Chopper

Orange County Choppers (OCC) is the sometimes troubled, but always entertaining motorcycle fabricator chronicled on the reality television show "American Chopper" for over a decade. OCC was founded by the patriarch of the Teutul family, Paul Teutul Sr., during the late-1990s in Montgomery, New York.

Paul Sr. always loved building and riding choppers — long and low customized motorcycles — but was forced to put his passion on hold in order to build a successful metalworking and steel supply business, as well as raise a family — some of whom would become involved with OCC.

As "American Chopper" viewership exploded, many companies sought out OCC to build them a themed motorcycle. It was a form of advertising for the businesses, and as a bonus, they received a rolling promotional item. Sure, some industries and/or company color schemes might not lend themselves well to the flanks of a bespoke chopper. Still, clients were willing to pay extravagant amounts of money for an OCC creation, and were therefore accommodated.

Some of the more revered creations that came out of the "American Chopper" show include a Statue of Liberty bike plated with real copper from the actual statue, a Fire Bike commemorating first responders at the September 11 tragedy, and a technology packed bike for Intel which also featured a four-cylinder engine — unusual for a chopper — to accentuate its then-new quad core processor.

Unfortunately, not all bike builds were as aesthetically pleasing as some of the aforementioned custom bikes.