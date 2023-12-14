The History Of Royal Enfield: The Motorcycle Company Running Over A Hundred Years

Peugeot Motorcycles is the world's oldest motorcycle manufacturer because it showed off the very first one at the 7th Cycle and Automobile Exhibition in 1898. But Royal Enfield wasn't far behind, making its first motorcycle just a few years later, in 1901. From that first gas-powered bicycle to its upcoming electric motorcycle, Royal Enfield is the oldest company still producing motorcycles.

The company started a decade earlier (November 1891), and like many car and bike makers, it didn't start off manufacturing what it would eventually become famous for. Two Englishmen — Bob Walker Smith and Albert Eadie — decided to buy an already existing company called George Townsend & Co. located in Hunt End, Redditch, a district within the county of Worcestershire, England. Yes, the same county where the world-famous and infamously hard-to-pronounce sauce comes from.

But Townsend & Co. didn't make motorcycles. In fact, for the better part of the previous half-century, it made needles for sewing machines. Around the mid-1880s, it expanded and began making bicycle parts as well. A few years later, it started building and selling whole bikes, and while it was one step closer, it was still some years off from making motorized cycles.

Smith and Eadie were awarded a contract in 1893 to make precision rifle parts for the government-owned Royal Small Arms Factory in Enfield, Middlesex. The pair, in turn, changed the company name to Enfield Manufacturing Company Ltd. and its first bicycle (designed wholly in-house by Smith) to the Enfield.