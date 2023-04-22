Everything We Know About The Upcoming Electric Royal Enfield Motorcycle

For decades, the name Royal Enfield was associated with motorcycles that were antiquated, slow, and not all that well built. At least they were cheap. When the original U.K.-based Royal Enfield closed its doors in 1971, the naming rights and model lineup were taken over by Royal Enfield Motors, an Indian branch of the company which had been handling manufacturing tasks since 1955. Once on the brink of bankruptcy, the reinvented Royal Enfield brought in fresh management that turned its fortunes around to the tune of over 800,000 bikes sold in 2019 versus a mere 33,000 sold in 2006.

In the brand's home country of India, it captures an amazing 93% of sales in the middleweight segment of the motorcycle market, defined as having engines sized between 250 and 750 cubic centimeters. Now, Enfield is coming to conquer electric motorcycles. In a joint effort between the Indian operation and a Research & Development facility in the United Kingdom, a staff of more than 65 is employed to orchestrate the company's electric future. That said, there doesn't seem to a huge rush to bring an EV product to market.

Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindarajan told The Economic Times, "We are progressing on our EV journey and have several ideas that are already in advanced stages of testing. Our approach toward our electro-mobility journey is very different and we have spent considerable time to understand the market and trends." In a similar statement, the managing director of Royal Enfield's parent company, Eicher Motors, told the media that it'll be at least 2025 until we see an all-electric product hit dealer showrooms.