10 Little-Known Facts About Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

One of the most recognizable brands in the world, Harley-Davidson has transcended the world of motorcycling to become an international corporate and cultural icon. Featured in some of the most famous motorcycle movies of all time and garnering a reputation for American attitude, Harley-Davison has developed a rabid fan base. Their distinctive styling and sound have been adopted by manufacturers worldwide, but diehards insist that there is no other bike than Harley-Davidson.

Beginning in 1903, Harley was not only one of the biggest manufacturers in the world but also one of the oldest. The internal combustion engine was still in its infancy, hardly out of the days of the horseless carriage, when enterprising mechanics began strapping it to another invention of the Industrial Revolution: the mighty motorcycle.

What is it about Harley-Davidson that inspires such devotion? Is it the thrill of hitting the open road, the rebelliousness of its wild 70s and 80s pop culture impact, the powerful engines, the distinctive sound and design? It's hard to pinpoint, but perhaps our list of 10 little-known facts about Harley-Davidson will provide a glimpse into a century and more of the iconic motorcycle.