A Look At The Tanks Involved In The Battle Of The Bulge

The Allied invasion of Europe in June of 1944 saw troops embark on a campaign aimed at the very heart of Germany. The dense hedgerows of Normandy took longer to fight through than expected. Still, by late summer of 1944, Allied trips had captured Paris and were racing toward the French-German border. When Operation Market Garden, an abortive autumn invasion of the Netherlands, failed to kick open Nazi Germany's back door, it became clear the war would not be over by Christmas.

By the middle of December 1944, Allied Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower controlled a 600-mile front that stretched from the North Sea to Switzerland. But Hitler had a plan — a devastating counter-punch that would clear the way to Antwerp, cutting the British off from their allies and the Americans from their supplies. The brass knuckles on Germany's fist: their vaunted Panzer divisions.

The biggest tank skirmish in history, the Battle of Kursk, had occurred the year before, and it was no secret that armor would be the key to the upcoming counter-offensive. First developed during World War I, tanks shaped World War II into a more mobile conflict than its predecessor. In honor of these beasts of the battlefield, we take a look at the tanks involved in the bitter winter battle that resulted in a staggering defeat for Nazi Germany: the Battle of the Bulge