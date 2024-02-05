6 Common Misconceptions About Tanks You Need To Know

Tanks are a staple of modern military imagery for most people. Hollywood portrays scenes of troops poking their heads out from the tops of metal monstrosities, sweeping through all obstacles with ease. They roll around on impossible terrain, long arms spinning menacingly to find the targets they want to detonate. While this image is blown out of proportion, it's true that tanks can do a lot — but there are also some common misconceptions about these tracked beasts.

Tanks make appearances in everything from Hollywood films like "The Fast and the Furious" and "The Dark Knight Rises," to television shows like "Band of Brothers" attempting to show us a slice of military life. There are even tanks in sitcoms, like a 1964 episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" where Andy thinks his bumbling sheriff Barney Fife has bought a military tank. Griffith pulls the tank over only to find an actual military officer inside. Long story short: tanks are very prevalent in the media, and that contributes to a whole lot of misunderstandings. The tanks that aid soldiers on battlefields vastly differ from the stuff we see on TV.

Thanks to a mixture of Hollywood and general misunderstanding, there's a lot we think we know about tanks that simply may not be right. In this article, we'll go over some of those tank-related "facts" that might seem like common sense but are actually untrue.