Everything We Know About Israel's New Robotic Drone Tank (And Why It's Raising Concerns)

For the longest time, Israel has been at the forefront of military innovation and has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons more and more each year. With a commitment to becoming an AI superpower, the Israel Ministry of Defense has been consistently pushing the boundaries of emerging technology by creating dedicated organizations for it and ramping up its budget for research and development. Because of this, it's unsurprising that they'd reveal an unmanned robotic drone tank with cutting-edge technology.

In a 2022 press release, the Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced its plans to begin testing a medium-sized, robotic combat vehicle (MRCV), called the Robotic Autonomous Sense and Strike (ROBUST). Launched at the Eurosatory Defence and Security Exhibition, the ROBUST M-RCV was developed by the Israeli MOD and the Israeli security industries, which included Elbit Systems, Foresight, and the Israeli defense company BL.

In the release, the Israel MOD states that the ROBUST M-RCV aims for operational effectiveness, simplicity, minimum operator intervention, and unmanned fleet integration. In line with its autonomous battlefield concept, the uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) also combines advanced robotics technology with AI systems. Here's how it works and why it raises a few concerns.