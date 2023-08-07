Why Israel's Military Is Doubling Down On AI Warfare

In a time wherein AI is slowly penetrating every inch of society, Israel's military is gearing up to be an artificial intelligence superpower like no other. During Herzliya Conference 2023, an international security forum, Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir said, "Our mission is to turn the State of Israel into an AI superpower and to be at the head of a very limited number of world powers that are in this club."

To usher in this next stage of AI-supported military warfare, Zamir shared Israel's Defence Ministry's two-pronged approach: creating dedicated organizations with a focus on military robotics and an increased budget for research and development. Aside from this, after meeting with tech billionaire Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he also intends to formulate a national policy regarding civil and security uses for AI.

PM Netanyahu: We are at the dawn of a new era for humanity, an era of artificial intelligence. Last night I had a long conversation with @elonmusk, whose insight and contribution to humanity I hold in high esteem. pic.twitter.com/ZyyvvntjKC — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 5, 2023

Although the exact number for the supposedly record-high budget for AI was not disclosed, it's important to understand that Israel already has a strong, established technological ecosystem that can easily support its AI warfare endeavors. For decades, Israel has long worked to develop an integrated defense ecosystem, which is composed of its military, academia, and commercial services.