Here's How Quick The World's Fastest Tank Really Is

In the late 15th century, Leonardo Da Vinci offered his services as a military engineer to Ludovico Sforza, the Duke of Milan. To impress the duke, Da Vinci designed an armored fighting vehicle. The design featured a circular platform covered by a large shell, with slanting angles to deflect enemy fire. Da Vinci's four-wheel vehicle was also equipped with gun ports and could move in any direction. As innovative as it was then, it was never built or used in military conflict.

Today, some consider Da Vinci to be the inventor of the tank. While that is debatable, it is a fact that the revered polymath's armored vehicle can be considered a key precursor to what we today refer to as a tank. Tanks, first used in combat during the First World War, have undergone significant advancements and remain an indispensable component of modern warfare. If you're interested in military affairs, you probably know something about the world's best tanks, but do you know which tank is the fastest?