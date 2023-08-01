T-14 Armata: Russia's Next-Generation Battle Tank

Main battle tanks like Germany's Leopard 2 and America's M1 Abrams are considered the pinnacle of armored warfare. Both tanks are quick off the line, capable of laying down an absurd amount of ordinance downrange and very resistant armor made out of all manner of classified material. Rolling into combat against either the Abrams or the Leopard 2 is a fool's errand for the most part.

That was until Russia unveiled it's newest tank, the T-14 Armata, which is slated to replace thousands of aging and woefully ill-equipped Soviet era tanks. On paper, at least, the T-14 is enough to make Western armies pause. Especially given reports that the tank is being used during Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it may be time for NATO forces to get a handle on what exactly they may be facing.

From it's angular appearance, the T-14 looks a lot like other modern tanks, but it operates very differently. Instead of housing crew members in the rotating turret like just about every other tank in use, the T-14 features an automated turret and gun while the crew sits inside the main body of the vehicle, theoretically allowing them to be more protected.