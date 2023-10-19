Why This British Anti-Tank Artillery Gun Had Such A Bad Reputation

World War II was a grotesque spectacle of suffering and geopolitical schisms, but it was also a demonstration of a rich diversity of technology — some weapons. Ones such as the German 88mm anti-tank scripted a lethal history owing to their destructive potential, while others like the British Smith Gun were pushed into obscurity for a not-so-decorated history. Even the latter's tale of origin seems unfit for a war as its history traces back to the Trianco toy company.

The Smith Gun was designed by etired British Army Maj. William H. Smith in 1940. At the time, Smith was the managing director of a civil engineering firm that made toys. The most striking aspect of the odd-looking artillery gun was its unconventional engineering, as the whole assembly looks more like a huge cylindrical mailbox with a subtly conical cover at the top and a circular base.

The solid round elements were supposed to help with towing it across, even using civilian cars, as some pictures show. In his book "The Home Guard: A Military and Political History," S. P. Mackenzie notes that the Smith Gun was originally seen as a cheap, easy-to-produce anti-tank weapon. As promising as the whole idea sounds, executing it was no cakewalk given the U.K.'s reputation as slow to weaponry innovations back then. According to the Imperial War Museum, it was designed in a span of merely five weeks, and was sadly declared obselete just five years after its commissioning.