Everything To Know About The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator

The 2024 Eliminator is one of the most approachable, beginner-friendly bikes in Kawasaki's lineup. There are three versions of the Kawasaki Eliminator — the standard model which starts at $6,649, the Eliminator ABS (anti-lock brake system) model, which starts at $6,949, and the Eliminator SE ABS which starts at $7,249. While that might seem a bit steep for a beginner bike, it's pretty standard for the Eliminator's size.

The 2024 Eliminator is small enough to learn on, but powerful enough to not feel out-ridden in the first few months of ownership. And at 451cc, the Eliminator's closest cruiser competitor is the Honda Rebel 500 — a bike that checks in at 471cc. The Rebel 500 starts at $6,499 for the base model, with an additional $300 charge for ABS. The top-of-the-line Rebel 500 ABS SE model goes for $6,999. So, on base trim levels, it's a nearly-exact match, and only a couple of hundred dollars difference at the top of the range. But how does the Eliminator stack up, and what does it offer the money? Let's dive in.