Kawasaki Ninja 400 Vs 650: What's The Difference?

Picking up a new bike is exciting, and if you've narrowed your sights on Kawasaki, you've made a solid choice. The Kawasaki Ninja – one of the most famous bikes in the world – is particularly great, but the Ninja family is also home to many different options. It can be overwhelming to decide which is best for you, especially since the Ninja line is broken up into various subsections. The Sport category of Ninja motorcycles includes the Ninja 400 and Ninja 650, both targeted at a different type of buyer.

The 400 comes with a compact 399cc engine, while the 650's are built with a heftier 649cc engine. This helps the Ninja 650 hit a top speed of around 130 mph while the Ninja 400 hits about 105 mph. Both bikes are great options for seasoned riders, but new riders can learn the ropes on a Ninja 400, too. The 650 is one of the best motorcycles Kawasaki has ever made, thanks to its reliable engine and build quality, although the 400 is also an impressive bike in its own right.