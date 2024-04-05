5 Fast Kawasaki Motorcycles For Seasoned Riders
Tracing its history back to 1966 in Chicago, American Kawasaki Motorcycle Corp. came from humble beginnings but quickly grew to become one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the United States. The first motorcycle offered by the brand was sold under the name Omega. While practical, the Omega was a miss for the American market. Responding to this tempered response among the public, Kawasaki launched two powerful rotary-valve motorcycles, the Samurai and the Avenger, which became hallmarks of the company's commitment to performance and innovation. Since then, Kawasaki has consistently produced performance-oriented motorcycles that find takers all across the world.
It should come as no surprise that the brand has powerful offerings for every kind of rider. If you're a motorcycle enthusiast, you're likely already aware of the best and fastest Kawasaki motorcycles ever built by the company. In this article, however, we'll take a look at models from the 2023 and 2024 lineup that balance speed, practicality, and rider satisfaction, making them good options for seasoned riders.
Kawasaki Ninja H2 ABS
The Kawasaki Ninja H2 arrived in the U.S. in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite. The all-new model offers incredible power without compromising on comfort, boasting a huge 998cc four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers an exhilarating and quick burst of speed and power with every throttle. It has a lightweight trellis frame that allows you to comfortably handle the power delivered by the supercharged engine while offering enough flexibility for aggressive sports riding.
The motorcycle is also designed with a state-of-the-art electronics package that incorporates features like the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that allows for precise chassis orientation awareness, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control to set your preferred engine braking level, and Kawasaki Quick Shifter for quicker and smoother gear shifts that are completely contactless. In terms of styling, this newer Ninja H2 retains the model's inherent ruggedness. As expected, it features a premium look. A noteworthy feature worth highlighting is that this motorcycle has a top coat that minimizes the appearance of and even repairs certain scratches.
This model reaches a top speed of over 200 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in seconds. In ideal situations, the bike can complete a quarter mile at an average speed of 151.6 mph in just 10.1 seconds. All of this doesn't come cheap, however, given that the 2024 Ninja H2 ABS has a starting price of $32,100. That said, if you're a seasoned rider, the investment in a motorcycle that offers unparalleled performance is well worth it.
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Ninjas always pack a ton of power and performance in nimble, sporty frames, and the 650 is no exception. The model stands out thanks to distinct features like angular styling and a TFT color instrument panel. You'll find that the windshield on this model is positioned quite low, which enhances its aerodynamic profile without compromising on the degree of wind protection it offers. Although it has an aggressive design, it makes for a comfortable ride extending to the passenger seat, which is ergonomically built to ensure comfort even on long rides.
This mid-capacity sports tourer has a trustworthy 649cc four-stroke, parallel-twin, eight-valve, liquid-cooled engine that offers smooth acceleration, responsible performance, and sufficient torque, making it an enjoyable ride for seasoned riders. The motorcycle also has some of the best technology features, with a display that combines all the essential information you'd need access to as a rider.
The 650 comes with a strong foundation packed full of power and performance capabilities. Kawasaki has also designed the motorcycle with a light and slim chassis that provides quick handling and traction responses. It hits a top speed of around 130 mph. Given that the Ninja 650 is not a sports bike that has been designed to be extremely quick on the road, this speed offers a comfortable blend of sportiness and everyday usability. Compared to bikes like the Ninja H2, this one is a more practical option, thanks to its more affordable price point between $7,999 and $8,199. It's also an extremely reliable motorcycle, making it worth considering if you're looking for a fast bike.
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS
The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS is a versatile sport bike that provides excellent performance both on and off the track. A practical ride, this model offers touring capability with the power and agility of traditional sports bikes. The advanced rider support electronics package ensures that you're able to ride this motorcycle safely and comfortably. This powerful sport bike is designed with a strong liquid-cooled, inline, four-cylinder, 1,043cc engine that offers ample power delivery. The motorcycle has an Assist & Slipper Clutch, which offers some level of clutch pull to mitigate the effect of engine braking. The bike's aluminum twin-tube frame is another noteworthy performance feature that enhances its handling and stability.
While the motorcycle does not lack in terms of power, it's also extremely comfortable, even for long-distance riding. A testament to this is the five-position clutch lever that can be adjusted to suit the size of your hands. The seats are made with comfortable material that is easy on the skin and resistant to cold weather. You can also customize the position of the windshield without any tools or prior know-how, based on your preferences and wind protection needs.
Coming to speed, the Ninja 1000SX boasts a top speed of 155 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds, which makes this motorcycle suitable for casual city riding and cruising along highways and across state lines. This Kawasaki model has a starting price of $13,699, making it a competitively priced option for people looking for performance and versatility in one package.
Kawasaki Ninja 400
For an entry-level motorcycle, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 offers the largest displacement in its category at 399cc, providing a good balance of performance, affordability, and comfort. It's designed with a compact twin-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that punches above its weight by offering high-performance thrills without overwhelming the rider. It also offers impressive roll-on acceleration for accelerating up to speed with confidence. This means the Ninja 400, despite not being a high-performance model, can provide you with the speed and agility you need to navigate and overtake quickly in both city traffic and highways. In terms of its maximum speed, the Ninja 400 can hit a top speed of 117 mph.
The design of the Ninja 400 is similar to that of the H2 hypersport bike, and its trellis frame provides nimble and agile handling. Another noteworthy design feature is the clip-on style handlebars that provide a raised riding position and make longer rides on the Ninja 400 more comfortable. Additionally, it features a forward-oriented footpeg position, which contributes to better ergonomics. Like most other Kawasaki motorcycles in this class, the Ninja 400 has a multi-function dash meter, which includes all the information you'd want to know. If you're sold on this motorcycle and are looking to purchase it, you can buy it for around $5,299 for a non-ABS model and $5,899 for an ABS model.
Kawasaki Z650
Another noteworthy offering from the brand is the Z650. This motorcycle features aggressive Sugomi-inspired styling with minimalist bodywork, as is typical for naked bikes. It comes with a strong, parallel-twin 649cc engine that packs sufficient torque, making it suitable for mid-range speeds. The motorcycle can reach a top speed of 119 mph, which, while not the quickest, is still impressive and can make for spirited rides on the highway.
In terms of handling and design, the motorcycle has a horizontal back-link rear suspension that offers a good balance of riding performance and comfort. It also has a telescopic front fork and under-engine exhaust, both of which increase responsiveness and handling. The motorcycle is designed with three modes, and you can adjust the settings to suit your riding style. The five-way adjustable brake levers and clutch add to the comfort, and the lightweight trellis frame makes for easy handling. If you're interested in purchasing this model, you can purchase the 2023 variant for $7,749 (non-ABS model) or the 2024 variant for $8,149 (non-ABS model).