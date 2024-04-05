5 Fast Kawasaki Motorcycles For Seasoned Riders

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 arrived in the U.S. in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite. The all-new model offers incredible power without compromising on comfort, boasting a huge 998cc four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers an exhilarating and quick burst of speed and power with every throttle. It has a lightweight trellis frame that allows you to comfortably handle the power delivered by the supercharged engine while offering enough flexibility for aggressive sports riding.

The motorcycle is also designed with a state-of-the-art electronics package that incorporates features like the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that allows for precise chassis orientation awareness, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control to set your preferred engine braking level, and Kawasaki Quick Shifter for quicker and smoother gear shifts that are completely contactless. In terms of styling, this newer Ninja H2 retains the model's inherent ruggedness. As expected, it features a premium look. A noteworthy feature worth highlighting is that this motorcycle has a top coat that minimizes the appearance of and even repairs certain scratches.

This model reaches a top speed of over 200 mph and can go from 0 to 60 mph in seconds. In ideal situations, the bike can complete a quarter mile at an average speed of 151.6 mph in just 10.1 seconds. All of this doesn't come cheap, however, given that the 2024 Ninja H2 ABS has a starting price of $32,100. That said, if you're a seasoned rider, the investment in a motorcycle that offers unparalleled performance is well worth it.