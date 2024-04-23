10 Of The Most Reliable Vintage Motorcycles Ever Built

Vintage motorcycles have never gone out of style. Most bikers have at least one tried-and-true classic bike in mind that they would like to keep in their garage, and the recent resurgence in the modern retro segment is evidence of this popularity. Vintage brands like Harley-Davidson, Royal Enfield, Triumph, and a newly rekindled BSA and Norton are all currently vying for market share with their chromed classic designs that look as fresh and aspirational today as they have done for the last 50 years or more.

Our list of the most reliable vintage motorcycles focuses only on bikes built before 1975, as this is a rule of thumb for what is considered "vintage." We have included classic and antique bikes, as the terms are often used interchangeably. The Antique Motorcycle Club of America recognizes bikes over 35 years old as the qualifying age for antiques, and most of our picks far exceed this age.

Most importantly, each bike has a proven record of reliability as a notably robust vintage model, particularly regarding its engine, which is a significant qualifying factor and the foundation of a dependable machine. We explain our methodology in more detail at the end of the article. While this list is by no means exhaustive, the following motorcycles represent some of the most dependable that each of these reputed marques has ever produced.