Whatever Happened To BSA Motorcycles?

History has been tough on many major motorcycle companies, with some that have enjoyed true greatness experiencing financial difficulties that forced an untimely end to production. These include Vincent, makers of the legendary Black Shadow; Laverda, the marque behind the Jota, which was the fastest production motorcycle in the late 1970s; and the classic brands Norton and Indian, both of which were brought back to life, having ceased production in the new millennium. However, none of these experienced such a spectacular fall from grace as BSA.

BSA, or Birmingham Small Arms, was, like Royal Enfield, a British maker of firearms until it branched out to become the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. It remained among the top global marques for decades and went on to further success, acquiring Triumph in the mid-20th century before going bankrupt and folding in the 1970s. It has now reemerged under the ownership of Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Indian auto giant Mahindra, ushering in a new era of BSA bikes in a move that mirrors that of rival Royal Enfield, which also found great success on the subcontinent.

So, whatever happened to BSA motorcycles? How did such a globally influential brand suffer such a reversal of fortunes? And what kept the BSA dream alive for half a century after production stopped? Here, we look at the rise and fall of BSA, its recent revival, current product line, and outlook for the future.